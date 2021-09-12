"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Moving core to cloud for 'suckers,' tweets BT exec after AWS outage

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 12/9/2021
Comment (0)

Hollywood is fond of recycling the apocalypse in all its flavors. In almost 90 years of filmmaking, Earth has been torched, flooded, battered by asteroids, attacked by aliens, ravaged by disease, decimated by conflict, hit by solar flares, overrun by AI and zombified (the most implausible apocalypse but a firm Hollywood favorite).

It is still missing Outage, a buttock-clenching tale of the chaos that unfolds when an all-powerful corporation accidentally brings down the Internet. But real life has already advanced the narrative. On December 7, Amazon blamed "network device issues" for one of the worst Internet blackouts ever.

Dozens of firms that rely on the AWS public cloud were affected, from Disney to Tinder. Between 9.37 AM and 4.35 PM Pacific Standard Time, games stopped working, TV screens went dark, online sales ground to a halt and Internet-enabled household appliances refused to cooperate. The only thing Hollywood needed that was missing were the subsequent scenes of looting and violence, of desperate netizens fighting on the streets for survival.

The end of the world is nigh. (Source: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)
The end of the world is nigh.
(Source: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

What appeared to be a seven-hour glitch – roughly the same duration as Facebook's a few weeks ago – was never going to end civilization. But it was the rudest reminder yet of the planet's dependency on technologies that hardly anyone understands, controlled by a small number of trillion-dollar firms.

A smaller company might have seen investors look for sanctuary elsewhere. Not Amazon, whose share price even gained 3% on outage day. Frankly, there are few other places to go. Synergy Research reckons AWS controlled about one third of the global market for cloud infrastructure services in the recent third quarter. With shares of 20% and 10% respectively, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud make up the trio that serves 63% of all business. A major outage at any of those companies could be economically devastating.

Seriously harmed

For an indication of just how fast the world's transition to the cloud has occurred, refer to Amazon's results. Back in 2013, when Barack Obama sat in the White House, the AWS unit was an interesting growth story generating about $3.1 billion in annual sales. Last year, it made nearly $45.4 billion.

Anyone that has plunged into the public cloud should be worried not just about market dominance but also the difficulty of switching providers. No one has spelt this out more clearly than Snap, the company behind the Snapchat messaging service and a tenant of both AWS and Google.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Noting that its systems are "not fully redundant" on the two cloud platforms, Snap went on to say in its last annual filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that: "Any transition of the cloud services currently provided by either Google Cloud or AWS to the other platform or to another cloud provider would be difficult to implement and would cause us to incur significant time and expense."

Between 2017 and 2022, Snap has made commitments to spend about $3.1 billion with Amazon and Google, a figure that – when annualized – equals about a fifth of Snap's entire revenues for the 2020 fiscal year. "Given this, any significant disruption of [sic] or interference with our use of Google Cloud or AWS would negatively impact our operations and our business would be seriously harmed," said the company.

None of that has dissuaded Dish Network, the company building America's fourth mobile network, from entrusting just about all its IT systems and network functions to the AWS cloud. AT&T, perhaps more worryingly (as a company that already serves millions of customers), has decided Microsoft will look after its 5G core.

The backlash begins

But a European telco backlash against these sorts of deals has begun. "Hope the folks at AWS fix their big problem and re-light their big candle – in the meantime I re-refer you to this," tweeted Neil McRae, chief architect of the UK's BT. His other tweet, the one to which he was re-referring his followers, reads: "So still want to put your network core into the public cloud? #suckers."

Scott Petty, the chief digital officer of Vodafone, has been similarly scathing. "Our view would be that's too risky and that you are almost outsourcing a core competency," he said at a recent press event when discussing the AT&T arrangement with Microsoft. "You need to be able to work effectively with all the key players and move workloads around."

So determined is Vodafone to avoid Snap's fate that it has even started investing in its own software tools, allowing it to move IT workloads from one environment to another. Over the next few years, it plans to add another 7,000 software engineers to the 9,000 it currently employs.

European stakeholders, meanwhile, are pushing ahead with Gaia-X, a vague plan to create sovereign data infrastructure for Europe. It has been championed by bigwigs such as Timotheus Höttges, the CEO of German telco incumbent Deutsche Telekom. "If we find partners here in Europe who are driving this Gaia-X or the open-source standard for cloud infrastructure, this might help us as well in the edge environment," he told analysts on a recent call.

Any initiative that might produce sustainable alternatives to AWS, Microsoft and Google – or make it easier to shift from one to another – probably deserves encouragement. At a time when it's fashionable to play at being Nostradamus, one reasonably safe prediction for next year is that an even worse outage lies ahead.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
The UK government is losing its open RAN faith

Boris Johnson's interventionist government backs away from issuing open RAN mandates after realizing the technology is far from ready.

Ho ho ho – telco Xmas list asks Europe to scrap net neutrality

The region's big players have written a hopeful letter asking for mergers to be approved, spectrum to be cheaper and big tech to pay up.

Ericsson's $6.2B Vonage deal has befuddled investors – no wonder

Vonage's relevance to 5G is questionable and shareholders will be asking if the cash would have been better spent elsewhere.

Nokia caught in telco schism over open RAN

The Finnish equipment vendor rejects the charge its software works only with its own hardware and finds an ally in BT.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
KPN: 5G is all about premium services By C114
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE