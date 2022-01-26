Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Microsoft's continued cloud growth keeps a target on telcos

News Analysis Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 1/26/2022
Comment (0)

Microsoft's Azure cloud platform is much more than an operating system that can drive modern companies and its CEO, Satya Nadella, described it as such on the company's earnings call Tuesday evening.

Nadella noted that as every business becomes a digital one, they'll need "a distributed computing fabric to build, manage, secure and deploy applications anywhere." He gave a nod to 5G, too, noting that the company is helping network operators and enterprises "create new business models and deliver ultra low latency services to the end user."

While evidence of those "new" business models is scant, the spending on cloud computing, edge computing and all manners of cloud-based enterprise IT is certainly substantial.

Microsoft, now valued at more than $2.2 trillion, beat Wall Street analysts expectations for its second-quarter revenues as the company reported its earnings for the three months ended December 31 on Tuesday.

The software and cloud giant reported earnings of $2.48 a share on revenues of $51.73 billion, better than the earnings of $2.32 a share on revenues of $50.80 billion expected by analysts, on average, according to S&P Capital IQ.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Microsoft's shares sagged $11.19 (3.88%) to $277.30 in after-hours trading. But Dan Ives, a managing director at Wedbush Securities said on CNBC Tuesday afternoon that the sell-off is a knee-jerk reaction and his firm would be buyers of Microsoft "all day long."

After pointing out that only about a third of Microsoft's installed base has moved to the cloud, Ives reiterated that there's plenty of room for growth, despite the competition. "This is not a cloud story that's even halfway there," he said during the broadcast interview.

Microsoft Cloud revenue increased to $22.1 billion, up 32% from the year-ago quarter. This is the second consecutive quarter for Microsoft Cloud to hit $20 billion or more in revenue. "Microsoft Cloud" is a broad grouping of businesses that includes Azure, Microsoft's 365 commercial products and parts of LinkedIn and other cloud-centric businesses.

Azure and other cloud services revenue grew by 46% during the quarter, Microsoft said. Gaming revenues and Surface laptop and tablet revenues grew 8% each.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced it intends to acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion, a sign that it sees continued growth in its ability to use gaming content to feed its cloud business, in addition to sparking its console and PC hardware businesses.

That gaming empire takeover will create massive amounts of network traffic and even more demand for high-speed broadband. But, as ever, the companies profiting the most from filling the pipes aren't the ones who have to build them.

Related stories:

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE