Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Microsoft, Telefónica Tech team for hybrid cloud products

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/10/2022
Comment (0)

Microsoft and Telefónica Tech strengthen their strategic alliance to offer specific confidential hybrid cloud solutions to public administrations and companies in regulated sectors, with a focus on offering monitoring and encryption services to ensure the security and privacy of their data in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Microsoft and Telefónica Tech will offer public sector organizations, including Defense, and companies in regulated environments the possibility to benefit from the best infrastructure and cloud computing services to advance their digital transformation plans, while complying with data protection provisions and recommendations defined by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB).

Microsoft provides the highest privacy guarantees and meets the needs of digital sovereignty through a unique set of technologies and certifications. The company has National Security Scheme high-level certification for Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 and is contractually committed to legally oppose access to its enterprise and public sector customers' data by any government. Microsoft has also announced the EU Data Boundary initiative to enable the company's customers to store and process their personal data within the EU. This commitment applies to Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 cloud services.

For its part, Telefónica Tech will provide consulting, implementation and operation services that will enable the deployment of maximum security cloud services within the scope of public administrations and companies in regulated environments, ensuring at all times compliance with the requirements of information privacy, quality of service and regulatory compliance.

Telefónica Tech will complement the joint offer of both companies with value-added services, such as intelligent management of communications and infrastructure or monitoring and management of cyber threats from its Cybersecurity Operations Center, in order to ensure a fast and secure adoption of cloud services by different organizations and institutions. It will offer, in turn, specialized consulting services for the design, deployment and operation of Big Data platforms on Microsoft Azure Cloud capabilities, accompanying public administrations and companies in regulated environments in the definition and implementation of their data and artificial intelligence strategy, and contributing to the development of specific use cases.

In addition, specific solutions will be offered for the Defense sector that combine the 5G connectivity solutions offered by Telefónica with Microsoft cloud services, enabling innovation in environments with high security and compliance requirements.

A boost in the collaboration between Microsoft and Telefónica Tech

All these services will be implemented in Microsoft's current cloud environments and will be complemented by the upcoming availability of the new Cloud Region that Microsoft will open in Spain and that will leverage Telefónica's current infrastructure, as already announced in February 2020. In this way, they strengthen and expand the relationship between the two companies to help accelerate the digital transformation of public and private entities of all sizes, helping them to innovate, grow and securely migrate their businesses to the cloud.

Microsoft

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE