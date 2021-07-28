Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Microsoft posts cloud-fueled Q4 blockbuster

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 7/28/2021
Comment (0)

There was little not to like for Microsoft shareholders about fiscal Q4 ended June 30. It was yet another cloud-fueled blockbuster quarter for the Redmond-based company, surpassing analysts' expectations once again.

Revenue from commercial cloud, which includes Microsoft Azure, the commercial parts of Office 365 and LinkedIn – as well as Dynamics 365 – was up 36%, year-on-year, to $19.5 billion. For the full fiscal year commercial cloud raked in a bumper $69 billion, a 34% jump compared with FY20.

Strong growth trends look set to continue.

My way: Doing it Microsoft's way has paid off again, as earnings beat analysts' expectations. (Source: Todd A Bishop on Flickr CC2.0)
My way: Doing it Microsoft's way has paid off again, as earnings beat analysts' expectations.
(Source: Todd A Bishop on Flickr CC2.0)

"In our commercial business, healthy demand for our differentiated hybrid and cloud offering, as well as increased long-term commitment to our platform drove significant growth in the number of $10 million-plus Azure and Microsoft 365 contracts," proclaimed Microsoft CFO Amy Hood on the company’s earnings conference call (as transcribed by Seeking Alpha).

Commercial bookings growth in Q4, noted Hood, was up 30% year-on-year-year, driven in part by an increase in the number of larger, longer-term Azure contracts. Commercial cloud gross margin of 70% was up 4% year-on-year.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted a company that he clearly thought was firing on all fronts.

"In the past three years alone, gaming, security – and now LinkedIn – have all surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue," he said.

The upshot was healthy bounces for headline Q4 financial metrics. Year-on-year sales were up 21%, to $46.2 billion. The top-line performance beat comfortably a $44.3 billion average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Operating income jumped 42% over the same period, to $19.1 billion, although operating expenses were up 6%, to $13.1 billion, which Microsoft attributed to continued investment in commercial sales and cloud engineering.

Net income powered up by 47%, to $16.5 billion, while diluted earnings per share (EPS), at $2.17, leapt 49% compared with Q4 FY20. Analysts, according to Bloomberg, had predicted a diluted EPS of $1.92.

Segment by segment

Scrolling down each of Microsoft's three business segments, mostly everything – at least turnover-wise – appears on an upward trajectory.

Sales in the Productivity and Business Processes division was up 20%, to $14.7 billion, driven by increases in Office 365 commercial revenue, LinkedIn and Dynamics products, and cloud services revenue. Turnover at Intelligent Cloud, where Microsoft Azure sits, was up 30%, to $17.4 billion.

The More Personal Computing division drummed up $14.1 billion in sales, up 9% compared with Q4 2020. There was, however, a 4% dip in Xbox content and services revenue.

Azure assurance

There were apparently some initial investor wobbles as the closely watched Azure revenue metric, when measured on a constant currency basis, showed signs of a growth slowdown.

At 45% year-on-year growth – hardly slovenly in Light Reading's book – it was nonetheless slightly off the pace compared to previous quarters. Microsoft's share price dipped by 2.5% when Q4 results were released.

Want to know more about the cloud? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on Light Reading.

"In constant currency, Azure revenue growth should remain relatively stable on a sequential basis," reassured Hood on the earnings conference call.

Combined with a positive business outlook for Q1 FY22 across its different segments, it helped calm investor nerves. The share price recovered a fair chunk of the lost ground by the end of day's trading on Nasdaq.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE