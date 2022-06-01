"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Microsoft opens up about AT&T's 5G core

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/6/2022
Comment (0)

Roughly six months into their groundbreaking agreement, Microsoft reported that it is making progress in transferring AT&T's 5G cloud and core into Microsoft's Azure operations.

Microsoft also reported that it has received interest in the effort "from many operators, partners and customers." That's noteworthy considering Microsoft is using its work with AT&T to improve its new Azure for Operators offering, which the company ultimately plans to sell back to AT&T and potentially other network operator customers as well.

"We're taking the AT&T Network Cloud technology, building it into Microsoft's standard hybrid cloud product, and then delivering a carrier-grade hybrid cloud solution back to the market and AT&T itself, where it can run at AT&T on-premises or on Azure public cloud," Microsoft's Shawn Hakl, VP of 5G strategy in Azure for Operators, explained in a blog post on the company's website. Before joining Microsoft in 2020, Hakl was a longtime Verizon executive.

Hakl went on to point out that Microsoft's ultimate goal is to leverage its learnings in the enterprise cloud space as it enters the telecommunications market. "Telecommunication services are highly distributed and will likely become more so over time," he explained. "As a result, the value of creating a carrier-grade hybrid cloud model lives in its ability to meet customers where they are – at the edge of the cloud, the edge of the network, or the edge of the enterprise."

However, Hakl argued that Microsoft's work with AT&T is unique in the telecom world. For example, he said Microsoft is working to consume the Network Cloud that AT&T started building in 2013 as part of its much-touted shift toward software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) technologies. Today, AT&T's mobile core network spans more than 60 cloud-native network functions (CNFs) and virtual network functions (VNFs) from 15 different vendors, Hakl wrote.

Microsoft said it's working to integrate AT&T's operations into its hybrid cloud. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Microsoft)
Microsoft said it's working to integrate AT&T's operations into its hybrid cloud.
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Microsoft)

But Hakl said AT&T – and presumably Microsoft's other customers – will remain in charge of their networking efforts even after they sign on to Azure for Operators. "Microsoft develops the carrier-grade hybrid cloud technology that supports the AT&T mobility core network workloads. AT&T continues to select and manage the network applications (VNFs and CNFs) and their configurations to deliver mobility services to AT&T customers," he wrote. "In terms of security, it's important to note that Microsoft does not access AT&T customer data – AT&T continues to hold access to that data, and Microsoft cannot see it."

Hakl argued that the end result will be a product that will give AT&T better resiliency, lower costs and the ability to scale more quickly.

James Crawshaw, a principal analyst of service provider operations and IT for research and consulting firm Omdia (a sister business to Light Reading), wrote on LinkedIn that Microsoft will have a lot of work to do to fully support AT&T's complex core and cloud operations.

He also wrote that AT&T has a history of offloading networking systems. For example, the company in 2016 offloaded its ECOMP orchestration/automation system to the Linux Foundation open source community. However, "I don't think that was a huge success," Crawshaw wrote, as he believes AT&T has replaced ECOMP (subsequently dubbed ONAP) elements with commercial orchestration systems in a number of areas.

"Offloading its OpenStack-based cloud platform to Microsoft is a similar strategy," he wrote of AT&T. "But if Microsoft struggles to turn a managed service into a repeatable product that they can sell to other operators around the world they may end up offloading it onto an IT services company whose business model is a better fit."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE