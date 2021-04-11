Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Microsoft Metaverse has PowerPoint – be very afraid

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/4/2021
Comment (0)

Lest you were worrying, Microsoft is here to ensure the Metaverse will have PowerPoint.

Microsoft Teams will feature digital avatars from early next year, allowing users to share documents, spreadsheets, and yes, PowerPoint presentations in the Metaverse.

So if it wasn't bad enough worrying you'd encounter Mark Zuckerberg in the new virtual world, now you can sit through decks, too.

Your worst nightmare: Microsoft's metaverse will be less jacking into the net and more VR David Brent using PowerPoint... (Source: ZUMA Press Inc / Alamy Stock Photo)
Your worst nightmare: Microsoft's metaverse will be less jacking into the net and more VR David Brent using PowerPoint...
(Source: ZUMA Press Inc / Alamy Stock Photo)

Microsoft stepped up its virtual and augmented reality offerings in March by introducing its new Mesh software, which works with devices including Microsoft's HoloLens.

Users of an old-school screen can see a two-dimensional version of the content and avatars on Mesh, which Microsoft is calling "a gateway to the metaverse."

Mesh will "use AI to imitate movements and gestures that enable you to bring your physical presence into the conversation, even when your camera is off."

The 3D avatars will be able to represent you in Teams meetings when you don't want to turn on your webcam, and will appear normal on a flat computer screen for users not using headsets.

The avatars' mouths will move when you begin speaking, to "bring additional expressivity", says Microsoft's John Roach in a blog post.

Coronavirus has taught us employees "miss hallway moments, kitchen catch-ups and chance encounters. They miss the body language from across the conference room table that says things that can’t be said," he says.

Whether avatars can do all this remains to be seen.

In Metaverse there is no beer

Microsoft and Meta (as Facebook now is to be known) are both pitching themselves earnestly towards the Metaverse with 3D chat and collaboration.

Facebook already has an open beta of its Horizon Workrooms, which lets employees inhabit a virtual office together, wearing Oculus headsets. You see your teammates as avatar torsos, and you hear them based on where they appear to be seated in the shared space. ("In virtual experiences, people don't wear pants," concludes Susan Hanley.)

Whereas by leading with Teams, with its 250 million users, Microsoft is leaning into the business chat and video call market – though it won't get there until early 2022. And Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella is keeping an eye on both corporate and gaming ends of the virtual world.

On the corporate side, both Accenture and Anheuser-Busch have become high-profile early users of Microsoft's virtual wares.

During lockdown, Accenture made a "digital twin" of its headquarters to welcome new employees during the pandemic. Over 10,000 employees have gone to the more than 100 events Accenture has held using this.

And at least Anheuser-Busch's digital twin involves beer. Its digital twin is synchronized with actual brewery facilities, packaging machines, and information about supply chains.

But on the less corporate side, Xbox also is joining the brave voyage into the metaverse, working with the HoloLens – though these will follow after the more Teams-flavored applications.

Writer and game designer Ian Bogost didn't quite seem to share all of Satya Nadella's excitement, however.

"​Friends, a legless, 3D cartoon avatar of yourself inside corporate groupware isn't a metaverse. It's an office made of sad marionettes," he tweeted.

One question is how, if at all, users within the different versions of the metaverse will interact with those on other platforms.

Want to know more about the cloud? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on Light Reading.

But the biggest question is whether, after a year and a half of lockdown life, the workers of the world are keen for a more deeply virtual experience.

Meanwhile, before Halloween becomes too distant a memory, Clippy also has made a reappearance from the undead.

Someone, surely, will be reassured to know Microsoft's original avatar is back now in Teams, with an accompanying retro sticker pack.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
Integrated Bearer, Slice Enables Differentiated Services By Huawei
Rain's Francois Olivier: Building a Converged Transport Network for 5G By Huawei
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE