Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Microsoft inches closer to fixed-mobile convergence

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/17/2022
Comment (0)

Microsoft's newest innovation for businesses is to allow phone calls made from your cell phone to traverse the cellular network.

The difference is that these calls would emanate from inside of Teams, Microsoft's Slack-like business operating system that is a hybrid of email, an intranet and a company picnic that never ends and follows you everywhere.

Also, Microsoft's long-term ambitions to tightly integrate its offerings into fixed and mobile telecom networks globally are becoming a lot more clear now.

"This is just the beginning in the area of fixed-mobile convergence," said Microsoft's Mahendra Sekaran, VP of program management for Microsoft Teams, said in a video from the company. "In the future, we'll be integrating SMS messaging with Teams chat and you'll also be able to bring your own phone number and device for use with Teams. That way you'll have one device to rule them all and won't have to carry around two mobile phones for business and personal use while still having a distinct separation between work and personal calls. The foundation of this service opens up additional opportunities in the future with Azure for Operators to leverage 5G capabilities and deliver new experiences for our customers."

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar / Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar / Alamy Stock Photo)

This week Microsoft introduced its new Operator Connect Mobile service for its Teams app. The offering essentially allows Teams voice calls to travel over mobile network operators' 4G and 5G calling services. The result is more reliable voice calls that don't only rely on data connections, as well as tighter integrations between Microsoft's Teams app and the native dialer on Android and iOS smartphones. The offering also supports the ability for a standard voice call to switch over to a Microsoft-controlled Teams video call. However, it currently requires employers to issue capable phones to their employees, rather than supporting employees' existing phones.

"We have been working closely with innovative operator partners including BT, Rogers, Swisscom, Telia and Verizon to bring this capability to customers in their respective service areas starting, later this year," Microsoft wrote of the new service. "We are working with additional operators to expand availability into additional markets."

Importantly, Microsoft said the new service leverages its Azure for Operators offering by connecting mobile networks to its Microsoft Office 365 cloud.

Although Microsoft's new Operator Connect Mobile represents yet another technological step along a unified communications path that Microsoft has been walking for years, it also highlights the company's growing weight in the telecommunications and mobile industry. Microsoft – along with cloud computing rivals Google and Amazon – has been bulking up its networking prowess in an attempt to both add telecommunications services to its software services for its business customers, as well as to sell cloud computing offerings to network operators themselves.

The clearest signs of Microsoft's intentions in the telecommunications industry are its acquisitions of Affirmed Networks, Metaswitch Networks and AT&T's cloud networking operation.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE