Mavenir's virtualized IMS powers Virgin Media O2's mobile network

READING, England – Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Virgin Media O2 today announced the complete migration of O2 mobile customers to its virtualized IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution offering voice over LTE (VoLTE) and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi).

Virgin Media O2 is virtualizing their network, breaking the linkage between hardware and software. Virtualization gives Virgin Media O2 the ability to deliver a more agile, efficient network – giving customers the opportunity to utilize an array of applications, all hosted under the same platform, driving down costs and paving the way for future innovations and new services.

This virtualized IMS deployment with Virgin Media O2, reinforces Telefónica's partnership with Mavenir as they streamline across Telefónica OpCos with leaner operations, faster deployments, and simplified operational changes in the network, complementing the deployments underway in O2 Telefónica Germany and Telefónica Hispam across Mexico, Chile, Venezuela and Colombia.

