Mavenir's support suite gains TM Forum's Open API silver certification

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announces to have been accredited with the TM Forum's Silver Certification for its cloud-native Business Support System (BSS) suite. Mavenir achieves this certification for five of its Open APIs in one single leap, putting its cloud-native BSS suite directly on the silver tier in the TM Forum's certification program.

Mavenir's certified APIs will enable Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to rapidly implement new coherent monetization and cloud-based usage/non-usage service management design patterns. These Open APIs also open up the cloud-native application ecosystem, which reduces CAPEX investments for establishing new services. In addition, such APIs enable CSPs to experiment with new services iteratively, supporting the culture of innovation, which has been long blocked by the expensive, rigid and custom developed legacy BSS systems.

Mavenir's BSS suite, part of the Mavenir Digital Enablement (MDE) platform, provides revenue management functions: Convergent Charging & Mediation for 2G,3G,4G, and 5G network services with a cloud-native BSS running on any cloud; private, hybrid or public. Mavenir's vision is to empower CSPs to unlock business opportunities by allowing novel service revenue streams and reduce OPEX through simplification of system architecture. All APIs have modular back-end microservices, and headless front-end designs, to meet omni-channel customer experience needs.

