Service Provider Cloud

Mavenir's end-to end cloud native tech powers Paradise Mobile in Bermuda

News Wire Feed

HAMILTON, Bermuda and RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced to be the technology provider powering Paradise Mobile's 4G and 5G network. Paradise Mobile is a newly established cloud-native Communications Service Provider (CSP) that is creating agile and innovation driven communication experiences for Bermuda.

Paradise Mobile is modernizing services and bringing new technological solutions to Bermuda for an overall improved subscriber experience. The solution provided by Mavenir will take the island to the latest and most advanced standards, improving both bandwidth and latency for users, and enabling a multitude of new products and services, addressing some of the biggest service challenges for the island.

Paradise Mobile's brand new network is being built from the ground up with containerized, open, interoperable components and O-RAN based radios. Mavenir is providing Paradise Mobile a complete end-to-end network, including system integration. The network is being built with software components from Mavenir's comprehensive portfolio, including:

  • MAVcore: IMS, Voice, Converged Packet Core, and Messaging
  • MAVapps: Digital BSS – Mavenir's Digital Enablement Platform (MDE)
  • MAVair: Open Virtualised Radio Access Network (Open vRAN), and the OpenBeam radio portfolio

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir

