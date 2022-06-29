Mavenir supports national public warning systems in Germany and the UK

BONN, Germany and READING, England – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced it is working closely with four tier one Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across Germany and the United Kingdom to deliver Cell Broadcast (CB) functionality.

CB, a technical specification maintained by 3GPP, is a method of sending messages to multiple mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time. Mavenir is committed to supporting government agencies and MNOs in delivering high-quality alert and warning systems for use in times of national emergencies, natural disasters such as flash floods, wildfires or earthquakes, terrorist attacks or public unrest.

MNOs in Germany are expected to showcase a trial version of Cell Broadcast in a National Alert Day, to be held in autumn 2022. The UK government is working on a full Emergency Alert Service launch which is currently planned to go live by the end of 2022.

Read the full press release here.

