Mavenir proves AMD technology across its Open RAN OpenBeam Radio portfolio

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, today announced new initiatives in collaboration with AMD to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in their transition to cloud-native telecommunication networks.

First, Mavenir and AMD have been collaborating in Open RAN to build industry leading radio technology. Mavenir has incorporated the AMD Zynq™ Ultrascale+™ RFSoC devices into Mavenir's OpenBeam™ Radio Portfolio and, through this partnership, both companies continue to work together to introduce new functionality, features, and capabilities to customers.

Secondly, Mavenir's Converged Packet Core has been validated on AMD EPYC™ CPUs – This means Mavenir's cloud-native, fully containerized, virtualized Converged Packet Core (4G & 5G) solution can now be deployed on AMD EPYC server CPUs to provide CSPs with more options to implement virtual network functions in cloud data centers.

The elements validated include AMF, SMF, UPF, UDSF, NRF, NSSF, AUSF, UDM, and UDR network functions. Additionally, PCF, NEF, BSF, MME, SecGw, PCRF, MME and SGSN network functions will be validated in the coming months.

Mavenir's OpenBeam innovative radio portfolio is specifically designed for the growing needs of CSPs with agile, cost-efficient, intelligent radios to meet critical demands on the network now, and as the network changes and expands. The radio solutions can be used for a wide range of use cases, including basic coverage across all frequency bands, outdoor small cells, for public and private networks providing business and consumer services in both urban and rural environments.

Mavenir's Converged Packet Core is an end-to-end, fully containerized portfolio that offers multi-generational support to modernize existing mobile networks while providing a cost-effective journey to 5G. Its cloud-native architecture, with applications and services purpose-built for the cloud model, offers easy scaling, hardware decoupling, agility, portability and resiliency across public, private and hybrid clouds. Its web-scale granular microservice architecture meets carrier-grade requirements such as high availability, security, and performance.

