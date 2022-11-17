Magyar Telekom selects Mavenir's Converged Packet Core

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announce the selection by Magyar Telekom, the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, and a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, to deploy a cloud-native containerized Converged Packet Core.

Magyar Telekom will use Deutsche Telekom's locally deployed private cloud solution. Mavenir's containerized converged packet core will lay the foundation for quickly and easily deploying new enterprise applications and services, taking advantage of 5G features such as low latency and network slicing.

Mavenir's 5G Core solution is part of its cloud-native MAVcore portfolio based on an open architecture that offers easy scaling of applications and services, hardware decoupling, agility, portability, and cloud-native resilience.

Key attributes include:

Open Architecture: uses Deutsche Telekom-defined hardware and a Kubernetes-based platform.

Network slicing with dedicated control and user plane network functions for meeting strict service level agreements.

Cloud-native design: a fully containerized solution based on stateless microservice architecture that allows better resiliency and faster recovery in the event of network failures. It also enables the easy onboarding of users on Deutsche Telekom Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS).

Third-party vendor network function (NF) integration – integrated with multiple third-party vendors, including 4G and 5G access networks (eNodeBs and gNodeBs) and subscriber and policy management functions.

Converged architecture: Supports 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G non-standalone (NSA), and 5G standalone (SA) modes and enables all access technologies to run on a common cloud-native platform provided by Deutsche Telekom.

