Lumen partners with Talkdesk to expand cloud-based solutions for contact centers

DENVER – Today's businesses are exploring new ways for remote and hybrid employees to deliver outstanding customer experiences. They also want solutions that are flexible, scalable, secure, and cost efficient. Many have found the answers in cloud-based, "XaaS" solutions.

For contact centers, the integration of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platforms is critical for migrating to the cloud. Now, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded customers' CCaaS options by adding another industry-leading partner – Talkdesk – to its portfolio of CCaaS solutions.

With Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Talkdesk, Lumen customers now have access to the full suite of Talkdesk cloud contact center solutions. This includes the company's flagship solution – Talkdesk CX Cloud™ – and Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds™, an automation-first customer experience solution that optimizes organizations' most critical customer service processes.

According to Metrigy's Customer Experience Transformation 2022-23 global study, those who use a service provider such as Lumen for their UCaaS/CCaaS integration see compelling improvements in business metrics. For example, customer satisfaction increases 3x more with a carrier integration than with a platform provider. Similarly, revenue increases 17.4% more and employee efficiency increases 51.1% more.

