Lumen expands Genesys partnership to offer cloud-based solution for contact centers

DENVER – Contact centers are looking to transition quickly from physical, on-premises solutions to cloud-based and hybrid models. This helps them gain flexibility, data security, functionality, and reduced costs, and it is why Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the launch of Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud. The new service is the result of Lumen's expanded partnership with Genesys®, the global cloud leader in experience orchestration and one of the world's premier contact center technology providers.

As a network partner and CCaaS provider, Lumen's holistic contact-center solution is unique in the marketplace.

Speed Read:

Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud is a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

It enables a seamless move from legacy, capital-intensive contact center services to a flexible, cloud-based or hybrid solution that drives customer retention, increases productivity and decreases costs.

The service is an all-in-one contact center solution for enterprise-grade and Public Sector-grade communications, collaboration, and customer experience management.

As a modern, API-first, experience-orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud enables organizations to coordinate every customer interaction and touchpoint with frictionless and connected experiences for customers and employees.

This is done through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

CCaaS is a framework that combines contact center hosting principles and cloud-based contact center infrastructure.

With CCaaS, organizations gain flexibility and agility, and they can pay less for assets with peak- and low-demand loads.

Tech Talk:

Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud incorporates advanced contact center functionality that handles every aspect of customer interaction. This includes but is not limited to:

Speech-enabled Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

Skills-based queuing and routing of interactions

Recording and archival of all interaction types

Sentiment analysis

With real-time monitoring and supervision and insightful data analytics from Genesys Cloud, companies can leverage artificial intelligence to automate customer interactions through voice (voicebots) or chat (chatbots).

Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud is currently available for enterprise customers. A FedRAMP-compliant solution for the Public Sector will be available in the coming months.

Read the full press release here.

