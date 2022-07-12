Lumen expands Genesys partnership to offer cloud-based solution for contact centers
DENVER – Contact centers are looking to transition quickly from physical, on-premises solutions to cloud-based and hybrid models. This helps them gain flexibility, data security, functionality, and reduced costs, and it is why Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the launch of Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud. The new service is the result of Lumen's expanded partnership with Genesys®, the global cloud leader in experience orchestration and one of the world's premier contact center technology providers.
As a network partner and CCaaS provider, Lumen's holistic contact-center solution is unique in the marketplace.
Speed Read:
- Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud is a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).
- It enables a seamless move from legacy, capital-intensive contact center services to a flexible, cloud-based or hybrid solution that drives customer retention, increases productivity and decreases costs.
- The service is an all-in-one contact center solution for enterprise-grade and Public Sector-grade communications, collaboration, and customer experience management.
- As a modern, API-first, experience-orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud enables organizations to coordinate every customer interaction and touchpoint with frictionless and connected experiences for customers and employees.
- This is done through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.
- CCaaS is a framework that combines contact center hosting principles and cloud-based contact center infrastructure.
- With CCaaS, organizations gain flexibility and agility, and they can pay less for assets with peak- and low-demand loads.
Tech Talk:
- Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud incorporates advanced contact center functionality that handles every aspect of customer interaction. This includes but is not limited to:
- Speech-enabled Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
- Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)
- Skills-based queuing and routing of interactions
- Recording and archival of all interaction types
- Sentiment analysis
- With real-time monitoring and supervision and insightful data analytics from Genesys Cloud, companies can leverage artificial intelligence to automate customer interactions through voice (voicebots) or chat (chatbots).
- Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud is currently available for enterprise customers. A FedRAMP-compliant solution for the Public Sector will be available in the coming months.
Read the full press release here.
