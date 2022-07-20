Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

London's cruel summer disables Google and Oracle data centers

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 7/20/2022
Comment (0)

Humans aren't the only ones feeling the effects of the record-setting heat wave in the UK. On Tuesday, Google's and Oracle's London-based data centers experienced outages as temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Bloomberg News.

Oracle issued a statement late in the morning Eastern Time, alerting customers that "unreasonable temperatures" had led to issues with the "cooling systems" at the South London data center Oracle utilizes.

Too hot to handle
Image source: Izzzy71/Alamy Stock Photo.
Image source: Izzzy71/Alamy Stock Photo.

Several Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services such as networking, storage and object compute resources were disrupted by the outage, according to Network World. Oracle noted that part of its infrastructure impacted by cooling issues was restored by 3:16 p.m. PT (11:16 p.m. BST).

Google reported a problem with its cooling systems late Tuesday afternoon, which impacted a "small set" of the company's cloud-computing users. The London-based data center facility hosts a portion of capacity for Google Cloud's "europe-west2-a zone," and the outage began at 10:13 a.m. PT (6:13 p.m. BST), according to ZDNet.

To avoid damaging machines and the possibility of an extended outage, Google opted to power down some of its cloud services, which remained unavailable for several hours in Europe.

WordPress warned customers that the Google outage had disabled its service to the region. By 8:45 p.m. PT (4:45 a.m. BST), Google Cloud said that the cooling-related issue had been resolved, according to Network World.

Data centers are estimated to consume up to 3% of the world's total electricity, much of which powers cooling systems. "As much as 45% of the energy used in data centers is related to cooling," according to DataCentre Magazine.

This likely won't be the last time data centers in London are threatened by high temperatures. Record-setting summer temperatures may become more common in the UK due to climate change. Corinne Le Quéré, a climate research professor at the University of East Anglia, told the Washington Post that the high heat in the UK shouldn't come as a surprise.

"The rise in extreme temperatures is a direct consequence of climate change caused by human emissions of greenhouse gases," she said. "Temperature records will continue to be more and more extreme in the future."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
TOOL - Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Whitepaper – Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide – Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE