Light Reading Recap: Week ending July 9

Light Reading Recap: Week ending July 97/12/2021
Last week's telecom news highlights included some revealing numbers about the annual MWC Barcelona event, the US government walking back an unprecedented cloud computing contract for its defense systems, and a whimsical story about 5G-connected, remote controlled cars in Las Vegas, where the high temperature on July 12 will be 113 Fahrenheit.
Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:
- MWC 2021 had only 5K visitors from outside Spain
- Force no longer with Microsoft as DoD scraps $10B JEDI contract
- T-Mobile's 5G to connect drivers with remote-controlled cars in Vegas
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading