Light Reading Recap: Week ending August 6

Light Reading Recap: Week ending August 68/9/2021
Last week's telecom news highlights included an overview of Rakuten's impressively aggressive plans, a look at Telegram's rapid growth and the looming threat it presents to telcos, and a summary of the supply chain issues that broadband equipment providers are having as the pandemic has forced higher prices and longer wait times for many components and logistics services.
Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:
- Axis of O-RAN: Japan's Rakuten to build 1&1's German 5G network
- Bells and whistles: Rakuten CEO sees massive upside for Symphony, software and services
- Telegram sends 2.0 messages to social media rivals
- Infinera in bullish mood despite ongoing supply challenges
- DZS posts record sales as it grapples with supply chain constraints
Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters to get telecom service provider and vendor coverage, in-depth reporting and Light Reading interviews.
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading