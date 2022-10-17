Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Kakao faces probes after data center fire took out all services

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/17/2022
Comment (0)

South Korean internet giant Kakao is counting the cost of a disastrous data center fire on the weekend that took down its services, crashed its stock and sparked multiple inquiries.

The fire in a third party-owned data center on Saturday crashed its ubiquitous messaging platform, KakaoTalk, as well as its games, ride-sharing, payment and other services for half a day.

By Monday afternoon most services had been restored but the company has attracted trenchant criticism for its poor disaster recovery.

"The point of this crisis was that the business did not have appropriate backup systems in order to cut costs," Park Hong-geun, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, said.

Some legislators have drafted a bill that brings the leading digital service providers into the government's disaster response system, Yonhap reported.

Others called for the reintroduction of a 2020 bill that would have designated data centers as state disaster facilities, but had been rejected following protests from the industry.

Kakao founder Brian Kim, CEO Hong Eun-taek, and Choi Soo-yeon, CEO of rival Naver, which was also affected by the fire, have been called to appear before the National Assembly next week.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has set up a cybersecurity task force to review the national security implications of the incident.

He also said a Fair Trade Commission probe was underway.

'Government should take action'

"Although the network is run by a private company, it's practically national communications infrastructure," he said. "If a monopoly or an oligopoly causes market distortions and acts like national infrastructure, I think the government should take action."

The fire broke out in a data center run by SK C&C, a part of the SK conglomerate, at Pangyo, south of Seoul on Saturday afternoon. The fire reportedly started in a battery stored in the basement.

"We weren't prepared enough for a crash of an entire server system from a fire," Yang Hyun-seo, Kakao vice president, told Korea JoongAng Daily on Sunday. "There is some difficulty as it is the first time in the history of IT in which 32,000 servers were shut down."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Most functions of KakaoTalk and other Kakao services had returned to normal service, the company said Monday afternoon. "Some of the less popular services are still unavailable, but we're working on them," an executive told Yonhap.

Kakao's stock plunged 9.5% in early trading Monday before recovering to close down 5.9%.

The Kakao Corp share price has fallen 58% and KakaoPay Corp has sunk 80% since the beginning of the year as the company faces growing scrutiny over its dominance in multiple segments.

Kakao reported 47.5 million active users in Korea in Q2, with another 6 million worldwide. Kakao Talk, its biggest single product and Korea's most popular messaging platform, accounts for just under a quarter of revenue.

The company said in a statement Sunday that it expected the fire would have "limited" impact on revenue. It said it would seek talks with SK C&C over compensation.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
TOOL - Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Whitepaper – Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide – Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE