Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Juniper takes Apstra and IBN to edge data centers

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/22/2022
Comment (0)

Juniper Networks is extending its intent-based networking (IBN) technology to the edge data center with an update to its Apstra software.

According to Mike Bushong, vice president of data center for Juniper Networks, IBN achieves a vendor-agnostic approach to data center management by abstracting the intent of networking changes. Bushong says IBN is a "top-down" approach to building a network where the intent, or what the developer wants the network to do, is converted into underlying behavior.

"What Apstra allows you to do is to say, 'here's what I want my network to look like, I don't actually care what the underlying devices are'," said Bushong.

Juniper Networks corporate headquarters located in Silicon Valley. (Source: Sundry Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)
Juniper Networks corporate headquarters located in Silicon Valley.
(Source: Sundry Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)

In response to enterprise customers' increased use of edge data centers for applications such as industrial automation and augmented reality, Juniper has launched its latest version of Apstra to support the "collapsed architecture" or "collapsed fabric topologies" found in smaller edge data centers.

"With a collapsed fabric, it's the idea that instead of a full, massive leaf-spine architecture, we go with a smaller number of switches, maybe a couple of racks of equipment," said Bushong.

Essentially, Bushong says Juniper is taking the "goodness of intent-based networking, and applying it to a different class of data center." There isn't a separate version of Apstra for the edge data center than larger centralized data centers, it just uses a different "blueprint" said Bushong.

The Apstra update also includes new security features such as policy assurance to identify policy conflicts and duplicated rules, and provides alerts with suggested fixes for potential issues.

"By extending Apstra's use cases to edge data centers, organizations can design, validate and scale their networks across multiple environments, all with the reliability of automation," said Brad Casemore, research vice president for data center and multi-cloud networks at IDC, in a statement. "Additionally, as the demand for digital infrastructure continues, Apstra's new migration services address the changing nature of the networking community, helping organizations overcome significant hurdles in modernizing their data center infrastructure on-prem and at the edge."

Since acquiring the intent-based networking startup in December 2020, Juniper has made some other updates to Apstra's software.

Version 4.0 of Apstra, launched in May of 2021, added multivendor integration with VMware NSX-T 3.0 and Broadcom's Enterprise SONiC, in addition to existing support for data center switching from the likes of Nvidia (Nvidia Cumulus), Arista Networks and Cisco Systems. Additional features included an "undo button" to cancel changes and return the data center to a known good state.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE