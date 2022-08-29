Juniper COO on a sustainable approach to cloud metro management

Manoj Leelanivas, COO of Juniper, joins the podcast with an update on Juniper's Cloud Metro platform. Leelanivas explains how a number of factors are contributing to driving network traffic through the metro network and how Juniper is taking on new approaches to managing cloud infrastructure. He also shares why increasing automation in the management of cloud infrastructure is beneficial to service provider and enterprise customers.

"The AI and cloud-delivered automation actually simplifies this mundane work stream, so people can actually focus on actually more satisfying work, like service creation," he said.

Leelanivas also provides insight into Juniper's sustainability strategy, the importance of reducing e-waste and total cost of ownership (TCO).

You can download an unedited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Background on Leelanivas' roles at Juniper (00:39)

Juniper's Cloud Metro platform and its impact on service providers (01:43)

Sustainability components to Cloud Metro platform (04:39)

Reducing e-waste (09:27)

Addressing e-waste and sustainability on earnings calls (11:49)

Why Juniper is focusing on zero trust security (10:03)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading