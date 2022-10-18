Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Huawei is failing to crack the cloud

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/18/2022
Comment (0)

Anyone reading Huawei's annual report for 2021 could be forgiven for thinking the Chinese equipment maker had already morphed into one of the world's largest public clouds. The word cloud is mentioned 297 times in a document just 192 pages long, often flanked by size-related adjectives and bold claims. "Huawei Cloud is the world's fastest growing major cloud service provider," boasts the Chinese company on page eight, dangling some big numbers to illustrate the point.

But no figure was given for sales, and it is probably no wonder. Four-and-a-half years since Huawei Cloud had its Chinese debut, it remains a runt next to the fat US beasts that dominate the international market. Any hope the cloud might help compensate for the drop-off in sales at Huawei's huge devices unit – or provide a Chinese counterweight to AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure – has so far been dashed.

Up-to-date numbers supplied by Synergy Research Group put Huawei's share of the global market for cloud infrastructure services at just 1%. "This has increased over the last couple of years, but it remains outside of the top ten," said John Dinsdale, chief analyst and research director at Synergy, in an email exchange with Light Reading. As he points out, the overall market has been averaging a year-on-year growth rate of more than 30% for the last four quarters. "Huawei has to grow substantially more quickly than that to improve its position in the cloud provider rankings."

'It goes somewhere up there.' Huawei recruits train at a data center in Guizhou. (Source: Huawei)
'It goes somewhere up there.' Huawei recruits train at a data center in Guizhou.
(Source: Huawei)

Its failure to do so in Western markets hardly comes as a shock. Some of the governments and telcos that previously soured on Huawei apparently feared its 5G products might enable China to spy on their countries or even cripple their networks. Other national authorities probably agreed with US hawks that a global 5G market dominated by a Chinese vendor was undesirable. Shutting Huawei out of 5G and then allowing companies to entrust it with their IT workloads and data would make zero sense.

Many organizations are likely to have self-policed to avoid any reputational backlash. As the world grows increasingly dependent on cloud infrastructure, data sovereignty is becoming a hot topic in mainstream news coverage. European companies already face criticism they are too reliant on US Big Tech. Cloud deals with Chinese rivals will not strike many as an acceptable alternative.

Geopolitical storms

For the same reasons, the heavy reliance of some European service providers on Huawei's technology is unlikely to have buoyed enthusiasm for local clouds. France's Orange, through a service called Flexible Engine, and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, with its Open Telekom Cloud, are known to have used the Chinese vendor's hardware and software for their own public clouds. Deutsche Telekom even identified Huawei as its main public cloud partner in its annual report for 2016, when the service was launched. Unsurprisingly, after the geopolitical ructions of the last few years, there was no reference to it in the 2021 report.

Nevertheless, both operators have largely pivoted to offering services in partnership with the US giants instead. "Ten years ago, when we started to invest in the cloud, we had this big ambition in cloud infrastructure," said Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, the new CEO of Orange Business Services, during a recent interview with reporters in Paris. "We've acknowledged that the market is clearly driven by those big American hyperscalers and that where we can bring value to customers is to accompany them in a multi-cloud strategy."

Synergy's data bears out the European decline. Since early 2017, the market share of European cloud providers – the biggest of which are SAP, Deutsche Telekom, OVHcloud, Telecom Italia and Orange – has dropped from about 27% to just 13% as companies have turned to AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Today, the US giants collectively serve about 72% of the regional market, according to Synergy.

(Source: Synergy Research Group)
(Source: Synergy Research Group)

The backlash against Huawei is one of three big problems for its cloud business, according to Dinsdale. "The worldwide geopolitical situation is a big barrier," he told Light Reading. "Huawei has made hardly any impact on the big cloud markets of the US, Western Europe and some of the major APAC countries. It is difficult to see that changing any time soon."

There is clearly a much stronger appetite for Huawei in its domestic market, where it has previously claimed to be one of the top cloud providers. Yet COVID-related restrictions and a downturn in the Chinese economy have slowed momentum this year. "The local Chinese cloud market got into a bit of a funk in the last two quarters after seeing some supercharged growth in the previous years," said Dinsdale. "There is no doubt the Chinese cloud market will bounce back strongly, but this doesn't help any Chinese cloud provider from improving its standing in the worldwide market."

Hurt by sanctions

The difficulty of obtaining US technology also appears to have upset Huawei's cloud ambitions. After US authorities restricted its access to US components and tools, Huawei sold off a server business reliant on Intel's x86 chips in October last year. Seeking alternatives, it appears to have channeled resources into its own Kunpeng processor, using designs supplied by UK-headquartered Arm. But with the recent tightening of US sanctions, even this could be at risk.

"Huawei, along with other Chinese cloud and data center companies, is having to work hard to get around restrictive access to underlying technology from US companies," said Dinsdale. "China has a strong pool of local technology vendors and associated R&D facilities, so in the fullness of time it could become more independent. However, in the short term, this is a very challenging situation."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Outside China, Huawei has been able to advance in various emerging markets the US giants have been slow to enter. "Developed countries have multiple, redundant and competitive clouds," said John Strand, the CEO of Danish advisory firm Strand Consult. "This is not necessarily the case in emerging markets." Huawei and China Telecom already have multiple data centers in Africa and Latin America, he points out.

A website maintained by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a think tank, features an interactive map showing the details of Chinese infrastructure projects overseas. Little icons hover above several African countries where Huawei has already set up data centers like Chinese technology outposts. Today, these and other countries in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East constitute "very small markets" in terms of cloud revenues, said Dinsdale. How fast that changes could determine Huawei's overall degree of cloud success.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
TOOL - Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Whitepaper – Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide – Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE