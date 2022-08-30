Harmonic plugs VOS 360 into Google Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Aug. 30, 2022 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its VOS 360 SaaS platform is now available on Google Cloud, bringing additional infrastructure options to media and entertainment companies. By running on Google Cloud, the VOS360 SaaS platform reinforces benefits for video service providers, including unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability for a superior viewing experience.

As an end-to-end SaaS solution, the VOS360 platform simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery. The VOS360 platform speeds up the creation of linear channels as well as delivery of sports events and live streams directly to consumers or syndication partners. Using the SaaS platform, operators have creative control over content ingest, scheduling, playout, branding, encoding, monetization and the creation of channel variants, with real-time agility.

Harmonic will showcase the latest cloud innovations for its VOS360 SaaS platform at IBC2022.

Read the full announcement here.

Harmonic