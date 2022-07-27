Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Google still losing money on cloud, and a talent war won't help

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 7/27/2022
Comment (0)

One of the striking things about Google – or Alphabet as it prefers to call itself for results purposes – is just how little it makes from the cloud. OK, revenues of $6.3 billion in a single quarter are even more than Ericsson generates in three months from selling network equipment. They are also 35% more than Google reported a year earlier. But they are only 9% of Google's total revenues. Make no mistake, this is still a search engine whose other ventures have not really paid off.

Even more so if one looks at those all-important profitability metrics. Google Cloud is effectively subsidized by search-engine advertising dollars, running up an $858 million operating loss in the just-ended second quarter. That the loss widened from $591 million a year earlier is remarkable considering the year-on-year rate of sales growth.

Google is routinely included in the trio of dominant public clouds, but it's the less successful rival to Amazon, the market leader, and Microsoft. While the former does not report its end-of-June results until later in the week, AWS, its cloud unit, made even more in operating income for the end-of-March quarter than Google did in sales for the more recent one – about $6.5 billion – and as much as $18.4 billion in sales.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (left) photographed meeting Ukrainian startups earlier this year. (Source: Google)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (left) photographed meeting Ukrainian startups earlier this year.
(Source: Google)

Microsoft is hard to compare, simply because it lumps so many things into its "cloud" results that are not strictly about the public cloud. Nevertheless, at the Intelligent Cloud unit that includes Azure (its AWS equivalent), revenues came in at $20.9 billion for the end-of-June quarter, up a fifth year-on-year, while operating income rose 11%, to nearly $8.9 billion.

Life does not look as if it is about to get any easier for Google, either. Rohit Kulkarni, an analyst with MKM Partners, observes in a research note that Google Cloud's year-on-year rate of sales growth has slowed from 44% for the end-of-March quarter. He blames tougher competition for that slowdown. Operating losses have steadily increased because Google's bosses are "prioritizing growth over marginal profitability," said Kulkarni.

"We'll continue to invest in areas like AI, search and cloud, and we'll do it responsibly and in a way that is responsive to the current environment," said Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, on this week's earnings call with analysts. "Earlier this month, I announced that we'll be slowing our hiring and sharpening our focus as a company. We are focused on hiring engineering, technical and other critical roles."

For all the talk of a slowdown in recruitment, Google ended June with exactly 174,014 employees, according to its earnings release, an increase of 10,108 in just three months. The deterioration in margins implies "heavy hiring" at the cloud unit, according to Kulkarni. This will not be inexpensive if Google wants top talent – as it presumably does – and other companies are also on the prowl for software expertise.

Big dogs and small dogs

They worryingly include Microsoft. Much like Google, Seattle's most famous export (besides Starbucks coffee) saw weaker profitability at its cloud business, with the operating margin for Intelligent Cloud shrinking to 41.5% from about 45% a year earlier. "Total company headcount is expected to continue to grow, with 11,000 hires expected to start in Q1 [Microsoft's fiscal year starts in July], primarily in cloud engineering, LinkedIn, customer deployment and commercial sales," said Amy Hood, Microsoft's chief financial officer.

Despite concern about the economic environment, Big Tech companies are hardly in fiscal trouble. This war for software talent against Microsoft (and probably Amazon, whose small-country-sized workforce grew by 310,000 employees last year to more than 1.6 million) is one Google can afford, with its quarterly profit of $16 billion and nearly $140 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on its balance sheet at the end of June.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The companies that will struggle to afford it are those outside Big Tech suddenly desperate to add software professionals to the payroll. Among them are telcos like BT and Vodafone, searching the planet for pools of relatively low-cost expertise, hoping a more Google-like workforce will save them. "The US is the worst to hire in – salaries are higher," said Johan Wibergh, Vodafone's chief technology officer, at a recent press briefing. "We also recruit in European countries, and it is a tight labor market."

Unless regulators helpfully intervene, the only real chances for BT, Vodafone and others lie in retraining existing staff or identifying talent sources that Big Tech is ignoring. Because when a big dog and a small dog target the same plate of meat, the small dog usually goes hungry.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
TOOL - Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Whitepaper – Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide – Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE