Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Google Cloud brings more apps to the edge in 5G drive

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/17/2021
Comment (0)

Google Cloud has spent much of its time over the past year building an ecosystem that it believes will work better for service providers.

The aim is to offer a flexible cloud platform and a wide choice of software partners, in contrast to the "full stack" approach touted by other cloud players.

After launching the Anthos for Telecom product in March last year as part of its broader telecommunications strategy, Google Cloud then brought its cloud ecosystem to the edge. The aim was to make it easier for service providers to see ways to deliver capabilities that will make 5G connectivity matter even more for enterprises.

Eye of the beholder: It might not look like it - but this is what a fully flexible cloud from Google looks like. (Source: Google)
Eye of the beholder: It might not look like it - but this is what a fully flexible cloud from Google looks like.
(Source: Google)

Initially, Google teamed up with more than 30 "popular industry application providers" to deliver more than 200 partner applications at the edge, on Google Cloud. Fast forward to June 2021, and an additional 22 partners have been added to the mix.

According to a blog by Amol Phadke, managing director, telecom industry solutions at Google Cloud, the new solutions from the newly added partners "span use cases like video analytics and smart surveillance, edge data storage infrastructure, artificial intelligence, as well as network management and control."

Consistent approach

Phadke also described how Anthos acts "as a consistent platform to deliver these solutions," making use of Google's edge network as well as high-speed 5G connectivity from telco partners.

Want to know more about the cloud? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on Light Reading.

"Today, our partners are supporting customers in industries like retail, media and entertainment, and manufacturing with solutions to manage data from connected machines on shop floors, deliver new digital retail experiences for shoppers, manage fleets of connected vehicles, and support many other use cases," Phadke said.

The 22 new partners include a couple of well-known names in the telecoms world, such as network supplier Ciena, which is bringing its Adaptive Network and network automation software to Google Cloud. F5 Networks is also contributing its BIG-IP, NGINX, Shape and Volterra solutions.

The other 20 are AirHop Communications, Arrikto, BitBrew, CARTO, Casa Systems, FogHorn, Highway9 Networks, Keysight, Kognition AI, Leverege, NetApp, NXN, Phenix Real Time Solutions, Prosimo.io, Quantiphi, Section, Sigmoid, Vapor IO, VoltDB and ZEDEDA.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE