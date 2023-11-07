GlobalLogic buys Sidero

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & ATHLONE, Ireland – GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company and a leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sidero Ltd., an Ireland-based engineering services and cloud-native software development company with deep technology specialization in the Communications vertical. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster GlobalLogic's capabilities in the dynamic Communications technology sector, and expands its European presence in Ireland.

Organizations in the Communications industry continue to be the most disruptive when it comes to digital transformation. Sidero's expertise in technologies such as Radio Access Networks (RAN), Self-Optimizing Networks (SON), Cloud, and Agile development practices are a clear complement to GlobalLogic's deep engineering portfolio. Sidero's talented experience design and engineering teams based in Athlone, Republic of Ireland & Newry, Northern Ireland, facilitate the creation of innovative solutions that will directly benefit GlobalLogic's current and future clients.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Sidero will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2023.

Read the full press release here.



