Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

GlobalLogic buys Sidero

News Wire Feed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & ATHLONE, Ireland – GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company and a leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sidero Ltd., an Ireland-based engineering services and cloud-native software development company with deep technology specialization in the Communications vertical. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster GlobalLogic's capabilities in the dynamic Communications technology sector, and expands its European presence in Ireland.

Organizations in the Communications industry continue to be the most disruptive when it comes to digital transformation. Sidero's expertise in technologies such as Radio Access Networks (RAN), Self-Optimizing Networks (SON), Cloud, and Agile development practices are a clear complement to GlobalLogic's deep engineering portfolio. Sidero's talented experience design and engineering teams based in Athlone, Republic of Ireland & Newry, Northern Ireland, facilitate the creation of innovative solutions that will directly benefit GlobalLogic's current and future clients.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Sidero will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2023.

Read the full press release here.

GlobalLogic

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Simplifying Operations with Multi-Layer Network Control
The eSIM consumer pulse 2022 report
eSIM is a critical digital transformation journey for Mobile Network Operators but they can’t do it alone
L.E.A.D.E.R eSIM Adoption Opportunities & Benchmarking
Ensure the security of IP-based real-time communications
Identify and STOP DDoS attacks on VoIP services and infrastructure
Achieve cloud-native economic benefits for Session Border Controllers
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
ZTE helps Tang West Market Group win prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at the GSMA Asia Mobile Awards By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE