RICHARDSON, Texas – Fujitsu Network Communications today introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps integrate and harmonize cloud infrastructure.

Early adoption of 5G services in sectors like healthcare, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and gaming creates the need for new services, products, and digital experiences. Fujitsu helps operators transform their networks to meet these needs by evolving networks from closed and proprietary architectures to open radio access networks that offer interoperability, flexibility and innovation. To enable more adaptive, resilient service delivery across these open networks, the Fujitsu Virtuora SMO offering uses an inherently scalable, cloud-native microservices framework that supports 3GPP, O-RAN and TM Forum industry standards and interfaces.

The Virtuora SMO solution incorporates advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to spark intelligent network automation, scalability, prediction and self-healing capabilities. By delivering policy-based inputs with user equipment (UE) centric strategies, this offering enables uniform quality of experience in dense multivendor mobile networks, improved agility, and optimized virtual functions in any environment.

The Virtuora SMO Network Slice Management Functions (NSMF) and Network Slice Subnet Management Functions (NSSMF) allow network planners, technicians and DevOps engineers to design, instantiate and operate cloud services in smart RAN, edge, transport and core networks, as well as network functions (xNFs) over virtual and cloud infrastructure-enabled environments. A non real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC) and rApps support responsive and rapid control, optimization and sustainability of physical and virtual network elements, and are fully integrated and harmonized with O-Cloud resources, including servers, databases and storage elements.

The Virtuora SMO offering uses common language and design principles, standard system information resources, as well as common data models including standards-based descriptors for services, resources and applications. For more information,read the solution brief.

Read the full press release here.

