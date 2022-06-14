Firstlight Media wins Google Cloud Industry Solution award

TORONTO – Firstlight Media today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment.

Firstlight Media was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including: driving joint customer success in new markets and business models; spurring the adoption of cloud-based workflows and platforms; and laying the groundwork for innovations that advance the technical and product capabilities of OTT and Google Cloud.

Firstlight Media teamed with Google Cloud to help India’s aha transform from a regional, Telugu-language service to a “glocal” powerhouse that delivers distinctive storefronts in local languages and using regional currency, without the time and cost investment of starting from scratch. Within 10 months of the initial agreement, aha 2.0 migrated its Telugu service to the new, enhanced Firstlight Media platform running on Google Cloud, and launched an entirely new Tamil service – both using the same backend.

Firstlight Media’s platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, built-in scalability, observability and security. Forward-looking OTT providers are using the Firstlight Media platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

Read the full announcement here.