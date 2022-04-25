Firstlight Media taps Google Cloud to bulk up streaming toolset

LAS VEGAS – Firstlight Media today announced that it is collaboratively working across a suite of Google Cloud products to innovate new, cloud-native monetization, personalization, and content delivery capabilities – most notably Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) – for the next generation of OTT platforms.

As part of its expanding relationship with Google Cloud, Firstlight Media's research and development team is driving creation of three new opportunities for the industry: the ability to bring FAST services to Google Cloud; the use of Google Cloud data and business intelligence tools to drive real-time OTT data and recommendations; and the use of Google Cloud's Media CDN to support the high-quality, low latency video delivery demanded by consumers.

Designed to accelerate the industry's shift to cloud-native platforms, the collaboration encompasses multiple areas of work that directly align with Firstlight Media's Video Pipeline, Video CMS, and User Experience core product areas. Among them:

Enabling video stitching for virtual, ad-supported channels, using manifest manipulation for server side ad insertion and Google Ad Manager;

Using BigQuery, Looker, Spanner and other Google Cloud data tools to support a real-time data pipeline and working with Google AI to pilot a media-specific recommendation engine that drives personalization and engagement; and

Using select technical access to Google Cloud's high performance Media CDN to perform in-market tests to improve VOD performance and develop new live capabilities, including low latency streaming.

