Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Facebook's revenue up 48%, but will iOS 14.5 bite?

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 4/29/2021
Comment (0)

Facebook's earnings, chiefly from ads, ballooned by 48% in the first quarter to $26.17 billion.

But the elephant in the room is the effect Apple's new data privacy policies will have on how Mark Zuckerberg's company can target ads in the future.

Bear in mind Facebook makes about 61% of its income on iPhones.

In the next three months, iOS's new privacy settings could knock $2.5 billion off Facebook's revenues, or 13.6%, according to Eric Seufert, a mobile advertising expert.

Ads away: Can Facebook repeat impressive earnings next quarter as Apple give users the option to block ad tracking on the latest iOS? (Source: Tim Bennett on Unsplash)
Ads away: Can Facebook repeat impressive earnings next quarter as Apple give users the option to block ad tracking on the latest iOS?
(Source: Tim Bennett on Unsplash)

Right now, buoyed by a 30% year-on-year rise in the average price of an ad (top tip: this is largely due to targeting), Facebook's revenues are growing at their fastest clip since 2018. Last July this only scraped 10.7%.

Small and midsized businesses moving online because of coronavirus had an unexpected demand for targeted advertising (see that thing again), said Facebook's chief financial officer, Dave Wehner.

All this heady revenue growth will "significantly decelerate" in the second half of the year, he predicts.

Every breath you take

Facebook has a cunning plan to focus more on targeting ads with the user data it collects directly from the platform, claims its chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg.

"We're rebuilding meaningful elements of our ad tech so that our system continues to perform when we have access to less data in the future," she says.

Still, Facebook's keen to hedge its bets, by investing in augmented and virtual reality, and e-commerce. Long-term bets, but ones that might kick in down the road if ads start coming off the boil.

WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which Facebook has bought, both grew faster than the mothership.

Facebook proper saw 9% monthly user growth, down from 12% a year before.

Throw in other apps, though, and over 3.4 billion people now use a Facebook-owned app at least once a month. To give that some scale, the population of the world is 7.8 billion.

You better shop around

So Zuckerberg is setting out of a vision of Facebook and its extended family as an online sales platform megalith, where business can target ads, gain customers and process payments without ever leaving a tightly connected circle of Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp Payments and Facebook Pay.

He is also possibly casting a covetous glance east to the highly integrated empire of China's Tencent, where Chinese users popping to the shops or paying for their parking never need to close WeChat in order to use, for instance, WeChat Pay.

.

Want to know more about cloud-native networks and NFV? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on Light Reading.

Instagram influencers, too, will find it easier to make money by promoting brands or selling their own wares. Again, borrowing a page from Chinese video apps-turned-mega-marketing-channels Kuaishou and Douyin.

And maybe then companies will move their budgets away from advertising and towards direct commerce, Zuckerberg mused wishfully to analysts in a conference call.

But for now, they run ads.

Google said a day previously it has enjoyed a similar uptick in its pandemic ad revenue.

Talk to the wall

Led by a strong performance from Silicon Valley, US corporate earnings, which were down 30% in the second quarter of 2020, are expected to be up 33%.

Things balance out. About 86% of US firms have beaten earnings expectations so far, observes South African trader Nick Kunze on Twitter.

One long-term bet Zuckerberg kept his mouth shut about was a highly anticipated reveal of big amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet.

Facebook has had less successful attempts to make its own cryptocurrency, with one digital currency called Libra (subsequently renamed Diem) tentatively mooted in 2019.

Board members Peter Thiel and Marc Andreesen are big Bitcoin buffs, and the price of Bitcoin soared shortly before the earnings announcement, before bashfully retreating.

All this empire-building isn't necessarily convincing the troops at 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park.

The top employee-voted question for Zuckerberg at last week's internal Q&A was "What is our next big product, which does not imitate already existing products on the market?" says Ryan Mac.

Another was "Are you afraid of Facebook becoming like GE of the 1990s: a huge conglomerate where not all entities are tied to the company's core mission?"

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution? By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE