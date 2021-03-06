Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Facebook gets down to business with messaging

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/3/2021
Comment (0)

Facebook is providing tools for developers to build ways for businesses to use its flagship messaging platforms to contact customers.

The social networking giant appears to have made enterprise users the focus of this year's F8 Refresh developers event, introducing a bunch of new updates that are designed to expand the usability of Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp as business channels.

After launching the Messenger Platform as open APIs in 2016, Facebook said it has now opened up the Messenger API for Instagram to all developers, allowing brands to offer messaging experiences on Instagram.

Business mail: Facebook is continuing its move into enterprise with better access for business to its messaging platforms. (Source: Tim Bennett on Unsplash)
Business mail: Facebook is continuing its move into enterprise with better access for business to its messaging platforms.
(Source: Tim Bennett on Unsplash)

"With these new features, businesses can integrate Instagram messaging with their preferred applications and workflows," Facebook said.

Furthermore, it announced new updates to WhatsApp Business that the social network said "will make it easier for businesses to get started using the WhatsApp Business API and for people to easily chat with these businesses."

The updates include a shortened onboarding process "from weeks to just five minutes"; support for more types of messages, such as letting people know when an item is back in stock; and new messaging features, including list messages, so people can respond without typing, and reply buttons, so people can make a selection with a quick tap.

Other announcements included Login Connect with Messenger, enabling customers to opt into messaging with businesses directly from the Facebook Login flow. This feature is currently in closed beta and is expected to be widely available in the coming months.

In addition, the new Facebook Business Extension is designed to allow developers to integrate third-party business applications with Facebook Business Suite.

Facebook also recently said that Workplace by Facebook, an enterprise collaboration platform, has reached 7 million paid subscribers – an increase of over 40% in the past year.

Alternative revenue streams

Reuters noted that Facebook has previously indicated it will focus on building e-commerce features to expand beyond its ad business — an area that is expected to be adversely impacted by Apple's new data privacy policies.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told analysts during an earnings call in April that the company has "a long way to go to build out a full-featured commerce platform ... but I am very committed to getting there."

Want to know more about the cloud? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on Light Reading.

As well as the new Apple rules, Facebook has faced other challenges of late, such as the customer backlash after updating the WhatsApp privacy policy.

Reuters also pointed out that although Facebook is grappling with data privacy and transparency concerns in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, it still plans to launch new tools to allow researchers to analyze its data across public pages, groups and events.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE