Service Provider Cloud

Expereo selects Cato Networks for managed SASE services

News Wire Feed Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 1/27/2022
Comment (0)

TEL AVIV, Israel – Cato Networks, provider of the world's first SASE platform, and Expereo, a leading provider of managed network solutions, announced today that Expereo will be offering Cato SASE Cloud services worldwide. Cato also certified Expereo as an MSP Premium Partner, the highest certification Cato awards MSPs, attesting to the thorough SASE training and expertise of the Expereo team.

Along with extensive design and implementation experience, Expereo brings unmatched global reach, delivering last-mile access in over 190 countries. "We are delighted to be partnering with Expereo," says Mark Draper, EMEA Channel Director for Cato Networks. "Our joint offering enables enterprises everywhere to choose one global provider for all of their SASE demands – from design to deployment, to management."

"Cato Networks, provider of the world's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, is the pioneer in converging networking and network security in the cloud. Our customers will now have access to the Cato platform through our managed services. By extending our EDGE service portfolio and combining it with the Expereo Connect and Cloud services, we are securing both the underlay and overlay solutions they need for optimizing secure access into on-premises and in the cloud applications. By incorporating the Cato platform into our service offering, we can now serve our customers even better during their digital transformation," says Luc van de Leijgraaf, Director Partner Sales at Expereo.

Cato Networks

