Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Eurobites: Zain cooks up 'national cloud' with Microsoft

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: reports of Ericsson job cuts; Nokia adds to analytics offerings; Ofcom updates on UK fiber.

  • Zain is teaming up with Microsoft to develop a national cloud offering for Kuwait's public and private sectors. The initiative seeks to provide an alternative for Kuwaiti organizations that are prevented from full adoption of the usual hyperscaler cloud services – such as those provided by Amazon and indeed Microsoft – due to data residency and sovereignty regulations. The collaboration will also seek to encourage organizations to integrate innovative technology such as AI and machine learning into their applications.

    (Source: Unsplash)
    (Source: Unsplash)

  • Ericsson is to cut around 1,400 jobs in Sweden and possibly thousands more in other countries, according a bare-bones Reuters report citing two anonymous sources.

  • Just ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Nokia has launched AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights, cloud-native analytics software that the vendor claims will simplify the job of collecting and analyzing 5G network data for communications service providers. The new offering is built on Nokia's AVA Open Analytics Framework, a data mesh architecture that enables the creation of data products that can be "exposed" via open application programming interfaces (APIs) for improved collaboration with service providers and their partners.

  • Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, reckons that more than half of British homes will be within reach of full fiber by the end of March, and more than 80% will be covered within the next two years. Just five years ago, only 6% of UK homes could get full fiber, says Ofcom. The only issue now is to persuade folk to sign up for those whizzy new ultrasuperduperbroadband services – at the last count, only around a quarter of those who could get full-fiber broadband have bothered to do so. (See Eurobites: Brits still reluctant to take the fiber plunge, Ofcom reports.)

  • MTN GlobalConnect, MTN's international services arm, is doing its bit to advance the cause of female leadership in Africa by appointing Juliet Nsubuga as its managing director in Uganda and Josephine Sarouk as Nsubuga's equivalent in Nigeria.

  • Sweden's Net Insight is touting new synchronization software for 5G and "mission-critical" networks. Called Zyntai, the new range uses advanced algorithms and analytics which, says Net Insight, will ensure high service security and availability and reduce capex and opex for network operators. The vendor received input from Türk Telekom during the software's development.

  • Sky is on the verge of bagging most of the TV rights to Champions League soccer games in Italy for the next three seasons, according to a Reuters report citing industry sources.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
    Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
    Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE