Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Eurobites: Telenor and AWS get serious on cloud services

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/20/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT signs with Rackspace; UK government doubles down on cybersecurity; Red Cross hacked.

  • Norway's Telenor has extended its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the pair committing to investing in "go-to-market activities" involving 5G and edge-based services in select industries, such as manufacturing and logistics. Telenor says it is scaling up its cloud footprint, while developing new services that draw on the cloud technologies of AWS. The two companies have already worked together on implementing a mobile core for Vimla, Telenor's virtual mobile network operator brand in Sweden.

  • BT has signed a deal with Rackspace Technology, the terms of which will see the UK incumbent operator basing its hybrid cloud services for multinational companies on Rackspace's technology in BT data centers.

  • The UK government is proposing new measures to raise security standards in the outsourced IT services used by many British businesses and to improve the way organizations report cybersecurity breaches. Under the proposals, firms providing essential digital services will face large fines if they fail to comply with their cybersecurity obligations. The plans follow recent high-profile cyber incidents such as the cyberattack on SolarWinds and on Microsoft Exchange Servers, which showed that vulnerabilities in the third-party products and services used by businesses can be exploited by cybercriminals and hostile states.

  • Maybe the Swiss government quickly needs to come up with some similar proposals: The Geneva-based International Red Cross has been hit with a cyberattack that has compromised the personal data of more than 515,000 highly vulnerable people, including those separated from their families due to conflict. As the Guardian reports, the hackers homed in on an external Swiss company that the Red Cross used to store its data.

  • Telia Carrier has rebranded as Arelion, an assemblage of letters which, according to the Swedish company, burnishes its credentials as a provider of connectivity services to the world's largest operators. In the purple prose of the press release, Arelion is "a reflection of the power, agility and passion we bring to the world … At its heart lies the English adjective 'reliable', and it takes inspiration from the strength, beauty and light of the names given to stars and constellations such as Aldebaran, Sirius and Orion." So there you are – and it sounds absolutely nothing like a new brand of washing powder. Got that?

  • UK mobile operator EE is hoping that six months' worth of "free" Apple TV and Apple Arcade (the gaming thing) can lure more customers into the fold. EE had already offered six months' worth of Apple Music and Apple News+ as enticements.

  • Orange Slovakia's data center, Orange TechPark, has a new client in the shape of Tatra Banka, a Slovakian bank. The relocation of the bank's data center took around two years, and because of COVID-19 had to be carried out with any face-to-face meetings.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
    January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
    January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
    January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
    January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
    January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
    February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
    February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
    February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
    February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
    February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
    February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
    February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
    February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
    Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
    China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
    Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
    End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE