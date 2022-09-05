Also in today's EMEA's regional roundup: Orange France chooses Ericsson's 5G charging software; BT class action rumbles on; the African edge.

Telefónica Tech is to shell out up to €350 million (US$ 369 million) to acquire BE-terna, a German IT services company with more than 1,000 employees spread across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Adriatic region and the Nordics, among other markets. BE-terna mainly works as a Cloud Microsoft Dynamics partner, specializing in Microsoft-based company-process rejigs, but it also works with the likes of Infor, UI Path and Qlick. The acquisition forms part of a wider push by Telefónica to become a more prominent player in European IT services.

Another bit of Telefónica, namely Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales, has chosen video analytics technology from Sweden's Agama Technologies to improve the viewing experience. Agama's Observability and Analytics Solution features headend probes, which provide real-time insights into the service, allowing headend staff to verify the quality and availability of incoming streams.

Orange France has plumped for charging software from Ericsson in a five-year deal that is focused on the operator's 5G services. The cloud-based Ericsson Charging software will be integrated with existing business-to-consumer and business-to-business billing platforms.

The class action that was taken out against BT over alleged overcharging of 2.3 million landline-only phone customers – many of them elderly – has taken another turn, with the Court of Appeal dismissing the operator's appeal against an earlier ruling by the Competition Appeals Tribunal. As ISP Review reports, the legal action is being brought by a group called Collective Action on Land Lines (CALL). In a statement, BT responded to the decision by saying that it will "continue to vigorously defend itself against the class action claim," adding that it strongly disagrees with the "speculative claim" being brought against it.

A new study from real-time data analytics company KX has come to the perhaps not altogether surprising conclusion that real-time data analytics is good for telcos' business. Specifically, it claims that almost two-thirds (64%) of UK telcos realize increased sales after implementing real-time data analytics methods and predicts that the technology could increase revenues for UK telcos by 14.9%.