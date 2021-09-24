Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Eurobites: Russia's Yandex to set up cloud shop in Germany

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/24/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Truphone expands its IoT reach with Sony; mobile money booms in sub-Saharan Africa; Orange extends 4G in French Guiana.

  • Yandex, Russia's answer to Amazon, is planning to launch its cloud business in Germany in 2022, with an initial investment of $30 million, Reuters reports (paywall may apply). Yandex currently claims 12,400 cloud clients, and its cloud revenue is expected to reach around 3 billion roubles ($41 million) in 2021. According to the report, Yandex will begin its German operations by using existing data centers rather than building its own.

  • London-based Truphone has teamed up with Sony Semiconductor Israel and security firm Kigen to enable its IoT platform and global connectivity to run on the integrated SIM of Sony's Altair cellular IoT chipsets, powered by Kigen's iSIM operating system. The deal, says Truphone, will significantly expand the reach of its IoT offerings. Sony's Altair chipsets currently connect millions of devices, including wearables, vehicle telematics, logistic trackers, home appliances, consumer electronics and smart utility meters using the integrated SIM technology hardware.

  • Use of mobile financial services in sub-Saharan Africa has more than tripled in the last six years, with nearly half of all consumers in the region using them in 2021. Those are the headline findings of a new report from Ericsson, which also highlighted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on uptake of such services. Earlier this month it was announced that Orange had turned to Ericsson's Wallet Platform to bolster its mobile money offering in 14 of the countries in its Orange Money footprint, starting with Senegal.

  • T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom's IT services arm, has appointed Urs M. Krämer as its chief commercial officer, effective January 1, 2022. He succeeds Francois Fleutiaux, who is leaving the company at his own request. Krämer comes from Sopra Steria SE, a European management and technology consulting company.

  • Orange has activated 4G services in several of the more remote regions of French Guiana, including Kaw, Camopi, Grand-Santi and Maripasoula. More than 20,000 additional people will be able to use Orange mobile Internet services as a result of the expansion.

  • In related territory, IBM has announced that a number of major financial institutions across Africa have turned to its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities to help them on their digitization journey. Ecobank, Nedbank, Attijariwafa Bank, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Co-operative Bank of Kenya and Banco Mais have all sought Big Blue's help in various ways.

  • The trend for increased homeworking be damned! BT has completed its new contact center in Warrington, UK, and hopes ultimately to fill it with around 750 workers. The facility forms part of BT's five-year "Better Workplace Programme," which BT claims is the largest such scheme ever to have been undertaken in the UK.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

