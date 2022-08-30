Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Eurobites: Orange chooses Equinix for telco cloud boost

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/30/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Italy's new cloud infrastructure joint venture selects a CEO; KPN extends SD-WAN offer; WightFibre switches off copper network.

  • Orange has turned to Equinix's "bare metal as a service" offering, Equinix Metal, to help fortify its telco cloud model. The new model, says Orange, enables it to provide business and wholesale customers with on-demand telco cloud points of presence (PoPs), delivering services such as SD-WAN, CDN, 5G roaming and voice services, with an expected latency below 10 milliseconds. Orange envisages three such PoPs being deployed by the end of the year, in Amsterdam, Madrid and Seattle.

    (Source: iStock)
    (Source: iStock)

  • Former Ericsson man Emanuele Iannetti has been appointed CEO of the newly incorporated company set up by Telecom Italia (TIM), Leonardo, CDP and Sogei to oversee the design, construction and management of Italy's National Strategic Hub infrastructure for the provision of cloud services to the Italian state.

  • Dutch incumbent operator KPN has launched SD-WAN Premium, a service which, says the company, makes it easier for large companies to stay in control of their networks by allowing separate networks to be managed by one overarching service.

  • WightFibre, the company that has been busy digging trenches across the Isle of Wight, off England's south coast, claims to it is the first UK operator to switch off its copper network. WightFibre has been operating a hybrid fiber-coaxial network (HFC) network on the Isle of Wight since 2001 but in 2018 WightFibre began the rollout of a new full-fiber network across the island. The company says that for most islanders the migration away from copper was "seamless," although a few rotary-dial telephones and ageing alarm systems could not handle the brave new world of fiber.

  • Ericsson and Nokia were among a number of Western technology companies announcing plans on Monday for a complete withdrawal from Russia, according to a Reuters report. Last week US laptop giant Dell became the latest big name to announce that it was getting the hell out of Putin's kingdom.

  • BT says its TV customers equipped with a BT TV Box Pro can now go aerial-free, should they so desire. When a customer sets up his or her BT TV Box Pro for the first time, they’ll be given the option in the set-up process to either connect via "Internet mode" or "aerial mode." But is ditching the aerial good for the planet or your electricity bill? A study carried out by the BBC in 2020 found that viewing over streaming, cable and satellite platforms used a mean of 0.15-0.19kWh per device-hour (78-98 gCO2e) while terrestrial broadcast used a mean of 0.06kWh (31 gCO2e). Discuss.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
    Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
    Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
    Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
    The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
    How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
    QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
    TOOL - Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
    Whitepaper – Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
    Executive Guide – Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Leading Lights 2022
    September 13, 2022,
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
    Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
    September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
    August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
    September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
    September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
    September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
    September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
    September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
    September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
    September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
    September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
    September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
    September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
    42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
    Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
    5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
    Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
    AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE