Eurobites: Orange chooses Equinix for telco cloud boost

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Italy's new cloud infrastructure joint venture selects a CEO; KPN extends SD-WAN offer; WightFibre switches off copper network.

Orange has turned to Equinix's "bare metal as a service" offering, Equinix Metal, to help fortify its telco cloud model. The new model, says Orange, enables it to provide business and wholesale customers with on-demand telco cloud points of presence (PoPs), delivering services such as SD-WAN, CDN, 5G roaming and voice services, with an expected latency below 10 milliseconds. Orange envisages three such PoPs being deployed by the end of the year, in Amsterdam, Madrid and Seattle. (Source: iStock)

Former Ericsson man Emanuele Iannetti has been appointed CEO of the newly incorporated company set up by Telecom Italia (TIM), Leonardo, CDP and Sogei to oversee the design, construction and management of Italy's National Strategic Hub infrastructure for the provision of cloud services to the Italian state.

Dutch incumbent operator KPN has launched SD-WAN Premium, a service which, says the company, makes it easier for large companies to stay in control of their networks by allowing separate networks to be managed by one overarching service.

WightFibre, the company that has been busy digging trenches across the Isle of Wight, off England's south coast, claims to it is the first UK operator to switch off its copper network. WightFibre has been operating a hybrid fiber-coaxial network (HFC) network on the Isle of Wight since 2001 but in 2018 WightFibre began the rollout of a new full-fiber network across the island. The company says that for most islanders the migration away from copper was "seamless," although a few rotary-dial telephones and ageing alarm systems could not handle the brave new world of fiber.

Ericsson and Nokia were among a number of Western technology companies announcing plans on Monday for a complete withdrawal from Russia, according to a Reuters report. Last week US laptop giant Dell became the latest big name to announce that it was getting the hell out of Putin's kingdom.