Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Eurobites: Heavy hitters combine on telco cloud stack initiative

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia senses a 6G opportunity; Hyperoptic boss gets angry about mid-contract price rises; Saudis increase stake in Meta and Google.

  • Five European carriers – Telefónica, Telecom Italia, Orange, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom – have teamed up with Ericsson and Nokia to create a new, open source telco cloud stack that they hope will reduce the fragmentation of the cloud infrastructure layer for telecom and edge services. Called Sylva (without the 'i'), the project is being hosted by Linux Foundation Europe. Though at heart a European project, the Sylva program also has wider ambitions, say its backers, and should be seen as a "global player within the Telco Cloud ecosystem." It is open to potential collaborators from outside the European Union.

  • Nokia says it will lead the German Komsens-6G project, which is aiming to spur "pre-standardization activities" from a European perspective, with a specific focus on the network as a "sensor technology." The way Nokia sees it, 6G will be play a key part in bringing together the digital and physical words, with a "mirror" or digital twin of the physical world created through network sensing. A three-year project, Komsens-6G will ultimately aim to deliver an architecture for integrating sensing and communication.

  • As the UK's rate of inflation reaches a 45-year high, the CEO of UK altnet Hyperoptic is calling for "emergency changes" to the way broadband plans with mid-contract price rises can be advertised. Dana Tobak has written to range of regulators, Ofcom among them, calling for new rules that require such price rises to be clearly set out, complete with an explanation of how they are arrived at. Current rules allow broadband providers to ramp up charges mid-contract by the CPI (Consumer Price Index) rate of inflation plus an extra 3.9% on top. With this morning's new inflation rate being revealed as 11.1%, that could mean a mid-contract hike of 15% for some customers.

  • Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund controlled by the Saudi government, has upped its stake in tech titans Meta and Alphabet in the third quarter, Arabian Business reports. Filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that the fund increased its stake in Facebook owner Meta to 3.26 million shares, an eightfold increase on the number it held at the end of the first quarter, while shares in Google rose to 4.26 million, 20 times the number it held at the start of the year.

  • Virgin Media Business Wholesale, the fixed-line wholesale arm of converged operator Virgin Media O2, has launched what it says is an improved core platform for national high-capacity services (NCHS) based on dedicated switched Ethernet technology delivered over an optical platform. The new platform is an overlay to Virgin's existing Layer 1 offering, which has historically served all NCHS services.

  • Amazon Web Services has extended its tentacles to Spain, launching a designated "region" there. AWS says that more than 75% of companies listed on IBEX35, the Spanish stock market index, use its services every month.

  • Israel-based Allot has landed a network-based cybersecurity gig with US telecom giant Verizon, which will offer Allot's NetworkSecure software to its small and midsized business customers and to those whose business centers on the Internet of Things. Allot will be paid a monthly fee based on the number of customers using the service.

  • EE, the UK mobile operator owned by BT, has launched a "Basics" 5G tariff for those in receipt of certain welfare benefits or income support. For £12 (US$14.28) a month, those who qualify for the tariff (and have a 5G-compatible handset and are within reach of a 5G signal) will get 5GB of data as well as unlimited calls and texts on EE's 5G network.

  • Orange has adopted an ethical framework for the way in which it uses customer data and artificial intelligence. It comprises six principles, among them the requirement to "Communicate transparently and clearly about the end use of AI-based solutions." The AI and Data Ethical Charter will be deployed throughout the Orange Group and all its subsidiaries.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
    November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
    November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
    November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
    November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
    November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
    November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
    November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
    December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
    December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
    December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
    December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
    December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Accelerating Digital Services in LATAM By Ken Wieland
    U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Marine Coverage Verification By Huawei
    The Road to Zero Load, Zero Carbon for Mobile Networks By Roberto Kompany and James Crawshaw
    China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
    China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE