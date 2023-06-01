Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Eurobites: Get on Deutsche Telekom's public cloud, says EU

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange announces its first European solar farm; HERE gets brand-specific; Virgin Media puts on its legwarmers.

  • Deutsche Telekom's proprietary public cloud infrastructure, Open Telekom Cloud, has been given the EU Cloud Code of Conduct seal of approval, meaning it has been deemed GDPR-compliant and can be added to the public register of EU-approved services. Adherence to the Code is based on various technical and organizational checks, and is subject to annual renewal. The Open Telekom Cloud is based on OpenStack, an open source virtualization platform run by the Open Infrastructure Foundation. (See Telcos have no easy escape from public cloud lock-in, Deutsche Telekom edges closer to Google Cloud and DT plans German sovereign cloud – with Google.)

    (Source: Unsplash)
    (Source: Unsplash)

  • Orange has signed a deal with fellow French company Reservoir Sun to set up the operator's first European solar farm, at the satellite communications site in Bercenay-en-Othe, in France's Aube region. The farm will cover a surface area of 50,000 square meters, the equivalent of seven soccer pitches. With an installed capacity of 5MW (1MW for self-consumption and 4MW for reinjection), the power station will supply 20% of the site's energy needs, with surplus electricity being fed back to the grid. According to Orange, the facility – due to come onstream in 2025 – will save more than 100 tons of carbon dioxide every year.

  • HERE Technologies, the location data company that was once part of Nokia, has announced a new feature that allows its customers to tailor the search outcomes their users receive by adding the private data into the map and search function, creating, says HERE, "brand-specific search outcomes and distinct end user experiences." Two companies are currently piloting the new feature, with one of them, an automotive OEM, trialing the capability to add location data that makes it easier to find specific electric vehicle charging stations.

  • Meanwhile, over at Inducements Corner, today's giveaway is access to "free" TV-based fitness classes from channels Nuffield Health, Fiit and Fit at Home, courtesy of UK cable operator Virgin Media. Who needs a gym when you can harden your glutes (whatever they are) to Disco DanceFit in the comfort of your own home? Just don't worry about the sweat stains on the carpet.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
    January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
    January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
    January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
    January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
    Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
    Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
    SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
    Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE