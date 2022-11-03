Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom starts tower sale process – report

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: 25G PON in Croatia; Teldat chooses Telefónica Tech's public cloud; EU, UK probe Google/Meta deal on advertising.

A parallel probe is being launched by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), focusing on whether the agreement between the two companies prevented the uptake of "header bidding" services, whereby sellers, such as news publishers, offer their online advertising space to multiple buyers at the same time, rather than receiving offers one by one.