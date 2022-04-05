Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Eurobites: BT takes a chance on Amazon's cloud

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/4/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: school's in for TIP; Paramount+ reaches UK, Ireland in June; UK tech regulator de-fanged.

  • BT has signed a five-year deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which will see its internal applications transfer to AWS's pay-as-you-go public cloud, a move that the UK incumbent operator hopes will allow it to retire more cumbersome "legacy" applications, associated infrastructure and data centers. The adoption of public cloud technology is a controversial topic for telcos: On the one hand it can slash IT costs; on the other, it puts even more control into the hands of Big Tech, raising the dreaded specter of "vendor lock-in." (See It's time for telecom to worry about the public cloud.)

  • The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has set up a new platform for training up the telecom industry on the mysteries of "open disaggregated solutions," which are TIP's meat and drink. Vodafone, Accenture – which helped set up the platform – and Deutsche Telekom have already signed up to the "Academy," a move that will see them incorporate the platform into their existing employee training programs. The first theme to be explored on the platform is open RAN.

  • Paramount+, the streaming service from Paramount Global, is set to launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22. Further launches, in Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria, are planned for the second half of the year. UK users will be able to sign up to the service for £6.99 (US$8.75) per month or £69.90 ($87.50) per annum in the UK, after a free seven-day trial. Star Trek and Rugrats will be among the buffet of delights.

  • The UK looks likely to abandon plans to set up a new, hard-hitting technology regulator able to curb the excesses of Big Tech, according to a Financial Times report (paywall applies). The British government had announced its intention to establish such a unit in 2020 but now appears to have rowed back on that commitment, with no enabling bill expected to form part of the Queen's Speech next week, says the report.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, has renewed its satellite broadcasting arrangement with SES in a multi-year, €84 million ($88.4 million) deal. The renewal means that Sky will continue to exploit the Ku-band capacity at SES's slot at 28.2/28.5 degrees East to deliver TV channels in standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) to its subscribers.

  • BT has been complaining about its rivals' ads again to the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). This time it's Virgin Media on the receiving end, which won't be able to run a website and TV ad again in its current form after the ASA ruled that Virgin should have provided more information about the methodology used to calculate the median download speed of its Gig1 Fibre service.

  • Analyst firm GlobalData says that SoftBank, the owner of UK chip designer Arm, should ignore UK government overtures and choose the New York stock exchange for Arm's planned IPO. David Bicknell, principal analyst, said that the UK's desire to run it on the London exchange "reeks of political opportunism," adding that Arm "Arm needs to be able to target the destination where most investors and key semiconductor supporters such as Qualcomm are based. That is New York, not London." (See SoftBank calls off $40B Arm sale, pivots to IPO.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
    May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
    May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
    May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
    May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
    May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
    The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
    Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
    What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE