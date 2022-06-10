Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Etisalat UAE bolsters edge cloud solution with services powered by ADVA and NEC

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/6/2022
Comment (0)

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), is offering on-demand virtual services to its corporate customers using ADVA's suite of Ensemble NFV technologies with the solution system integration conducted by NEC in close collaboration with Etisalat UAE, who are onboarding various network functions on top of the platform. The new universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) offering gives enterprises across the Middle East quick and secure access to the industry's widest range of multi-vendor virtual technologies. With the ability to harness leading virtual network functions (VNFs), including SD-WAN, routing, firewall, DDoS prevention, and IoT applications, Etisalat UAE's business clients can try out services without risk and seize new revenue opportunities in an instant.

By leveraging ADVA's entire Ensemble product family on best-of-breed white box platforms, Etisalat UAE's government and enterprise customers benefit from the software-based uCPE solution and its ancillary services. The offering means virtual services can be enabled on demand and gives businesses in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and North Africa access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem. This unique multi-vendor environment offers unrivaled variety and choice of virtual products. Etisalat UAE's new solution features Ensemble Connector as the NFVI platform. This provides an embedded vRouter function using 6WIND's Turbo Router. Other key components include Ensemble Orchestrator and Virtualization Director, which provide simple and effective management and orchestration (MANO) architecture. ADVA's virtual edge cloud technology streamlines Etisalat UAE's customer deployments, improves operational simplicity and empowers Etisalat UAE to roll out secure virtualized services at scale.

NEC has been an open networks advocate since the early stages of digital transformation and engaged in a full range of network domains that include core, transport and RAN. It has also been a long-term business partner to Etisalat UAE, consistently providing solutions such as multi-vendor telecom cloud platforms as well as domain automation and end-to-end service orchestration solutions from its subsidiary Netcracker. This helps Etisalat UAE bring innovative services to market faster and ensure superior customer experiences. In this project, NEC capitalized on its comprehensive system integration capabilities and worked together with its global partner ADVA to design and implement the new uCPE solution.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from February 23, 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing its main business pillars. The telecoms business currently continues to be led by Etisalat UAE in e&'s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the group's rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximizing value for its various customer segments. Ramping up digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximizing value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximizing shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA

