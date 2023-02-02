Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar provide AI solutions with Microsoft Cloud Datacenter

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Ooredoo Qatar are providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions on top of trusted Microsoft cloud in the country. The deployment of Ericsson Cognitive Software optimizes 5G user experiences for seamless connectivity.

Ericsson's new optimization solution uses digital twin technology and advanced AI techniques like deep reinforcement learning to analyze the Radio Access Network (RAN) to proactively provide mobile network optimization recommendations and resolve specific network performance issues, enabling a superior subscriber experience, while reducing operating costs.

Ericsson technologies and solutions will enable Ooredoo Qatar to offer and facilitate a multitude of use cases based on enhanced mobile broadband, with high network speeds, low latency, and large data capacity.

Ericsson Performance Optimizers suite is part of the Cognitive Software pack in Ericsson Operations Engine. It can be implemented through licensing, software as a service (SaaS) or as part of service packs.

