Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Digital Colony to acquire Landmark Dividend

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/18/2021
Comment (0)

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Digital Colony Management ("Digital Colony"), a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm, today announced that affiliates of Digital Colony have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Landmark Dividend ("LD"), a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company (the "Sponsor Acquisition"). LD owns, among other things, 100% of the membership interests in the general partner (the "General Partner") of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE: LMRK) and 13.2% of the common units representing limited partner interests in LMRK.

Digital Colony has informed the General Partner that, subject to completion of the Sponsor Acquisition, it intends to submit a proposal to the board of directors of the General Partner (the "LMRK Board") to acquire substantially all of the assets of LMRK. Such acquisition, if consummated, would result in the payment of $13.00 per common unit in cash to LMRK's unaffiliated unit holders in a transaction valuing LMRK at approximately $972 million (the "LMRK Acquisition Proposal"). Digital Colony expects that the LMRK Acquisition Proposal would be reviewed by the conflicts committee of the LMRK Board.

Digital Colony has also informed the General Partner that when the Sponsor Acquisition is completed, it intends to continue LD's current strategy of not pursuing additional drop-down acquisitions to LMRK and would evaluate LMRK's distribution policy in order to maintain reserves sufficient to provide for the proper conduct of LMRK's business.

Steven M. Sonnenstein, Senior Managing Director at Digital Colony, said, "The acquisition of LD is our first strategic step to secure a stronger future for LD and its various affiliated entities, including LMRK. We look forward to working with the LD team to advance our shared mission of acquiring and managing critical digital infrastructure assets that deliver quick, reliable and responsive service for customers."

"As a recognized leader in the digital infrastructure space with a proven track record, we believe the Digital Colony team's expertise is crucial to advancing our strategy in today's rapidly evolving market," said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer at LD. "We are confident this acquisition by Digital Colony will position us to accelerate our pursuit of strategic consolidation in our fragmented industry and drive growth over the long-term."

The Sponsor Acquisition is expected to close within several weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

TAP Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Digital Colony, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to Digital Colony. RBC Capital Markets is serving as exclusive financial advisor to LD, Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to LD, and Regions Securities, as LD's existing financing bank, is supporting the transaction.

Landmark Dividend

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE