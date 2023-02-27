Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US introduce Network APIs and a Joint Developer Platform in Germany and the US

BONN, Germany and BELLEVUE, Wash. – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US have developed a platform with joint Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) - called T-DevEdge - to make it easy and simple for the global developer community to create new, connected solutions. These APIs will give developers a direct and simplified entryway to connectivity and other core network services on both sides of the Atlantic. As one of the first, Siemens Energy is using one of the new APIs for Quality-on-Demand to optimize its remote maintenance. Microsoft is the first cloud provider to integrate the new set of network APIs into their cloud platform through the Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity Software Development Kit (SDK). Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US unveiled the new transatlantic offering at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

First partner use case is Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is the first partner to access the service. They are using the APIs to perform virtually assisted remote maintenance. This requires consistently high network quality to enable broad deployment even in locations without stable connectivity. On-site technicians use Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Remote Assist, an augmented reality application. The application displays critical information and guidance directly in the technicians' field of view. With these tools, remote experts can support the technicians and help solve complex problems.

Microsoft integrates network APIs with Azure

The new network APIs are integrated onto Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity for easy customer deployment. Azure provides the environment to run applications, like Siemens Energy Remote Assist. The application accesses the intelligence and programmability of mobile networks through network APIs on the back end.

CAMARA Alliance takes form

To ensure that global standards for APIs are defined and used, Deutsche Telekom, among others, founded the CAMARA Alliance. The CAMARA initiative consists of network operators, cloud providers, application developers and technology and operating system vendors. The alliance was announced during the MWC in 2022 and has grown up to eleven API families, more than 50 partners and more than 300 people working in the different groups of the community.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile