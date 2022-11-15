Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Dell'Oro survey finds global cable operators highly committed to virtualizing their networks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, today released the results of a new survey finding that 100 percent of respondents have either deployed or are planning to deploy some form of vCMTS architecture in their networks within the next 24 months. Of those planning to deploy within the next 13-24 months, 73 percent define vCMTS as a remote PHY device (RPD) connected to a software-based virtual CMTS running on a server, with 20 percent defining vCMTS as a remote MACPHY device (RMD).

The global survey–Mapping the Future of Cable Virtualization details the current and future broadband network deployment plans of cable operators around the world. From January to March 2022 Dell'Oro Group conducted an online and telephone survey of 50 global cable operators that have broadband networks and provide residential broadband services.

Additional highlights from the survey report Mapping the Future of Cable Virtualization include:

In a sign that DAA still remains in the early stages of deployment, 66 percent of respondents have deployed anywhere from 101-1000 DAA devices (either RPDs or RMDs) in their networks to date.

Hub site consolidation, DOCSIS 3.1 high-split upgrades, and capping legacy CCAP platforms are the technical drivers leading the decision to migrate to a vCMTS platform.

Improved subscriber experience and platform analytics are the primary business drivers behind the decision to migrate to a vCMTS platform.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

