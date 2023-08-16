Dell'Oro: Mobile- and cloud-first enterprise to fuel $58B market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced today the launch of its new Distributed Cloud Networking Advanced Research Report (ARR). This report details the robust appetite for a new generation of software- and services-centric secure Distributed Cloud Networking solutions to service the modern distributed enterprise. It is projected to fuel $58 B in enterprise spending between 2023 and 2027.

Additional highlights from the brand-new Distributed Cloud Networking Advanced Research Report:

The distributed cloud networking market consists of three converging markets, unified SASE for the user edge, WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS) for the WAN middle mile, and multi-cloud networking for the cloud/application edge, where cumulative spend between 2023 and 2027 is projected to be $58 B.

The multi-cloud networking market is projected to rise aggressively to nearly $5 B in 2027.

The WANaaS market is anticipated to exceed $11 B by 2027.

The unified SASE market is forecast to rise to nearly $3 B in 2027.

