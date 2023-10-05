Dell'Oro launches new Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. &nash; Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN advanced research report. The first report will be released in June 2023.

The report will address key topics, including:

How do the available enterprise campus NaaS offers differ, and what types of offers are being considered?

What is the total addressable market for public cloud-managed enterprise LAN vendors?

What is the enterprise campus NaaS market worth today and how will revenues change over the next five years?

What are the inhibitors and catalysts for enterprise Campus NaaS growth?

Who are the key market players and what factors will influence their success in the market?

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro