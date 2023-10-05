Dell'Oro launches new Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN report
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. &nash; Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN advanced research report. The first report will be released in June 2023.
The report will address key topics, including:
- How do the available enterprise campus NaaS offers differ, and what types of offers are being considered?
- What is the total addressable market for public cloud-managed enterprise LAN vendors?
- What is the enterprise campus NaaS market worth today and how will revenues change over the next five years?
- What are the inhibitors and catalysts for enterprise Campus NaaS growth?
- Who are the key market players and what factors will influence their success in the market?
