Cox snaps up Logicworks

ATLANTA and NEW YORK – Cox Communications has acquired New York-based Logicworks, a professional and managed cloud services company.

Cloud impacts every corner of the business world, including organizations of all sizes, needs, and industries. Logicworks is a high-growth managed cloud services company that empowers customers to migrate, run and operate business applications on AWS and Azure platforms. By bringing together Logicworks with RapidScale, a Cox Business company, Cox will strengthen its offering to provide cutting edge cloud solutions to U.S.-based companies around the globe.

"With Logicworks in our commercial services portfolio, we can help customers better migrate and manage systems in the cloud while they focus on business priorities," said Mark Greatrex, president, Cox Communications. "This acquisition is part of our larger plan to offer a comprehensive suite of innovative IT solutions."

Logicworks joins Cox's portfolio of commercial businesses that work together to holistically serve commercial customers' connectivity, telecom and IT needs.

Read the full announcement here.

Cox Communications