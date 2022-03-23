Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Comcast's Tony Werner, former VMWare COO Sanjay Poonen join MinIO in advisor roles

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/23/2022
Comment (0)

PALO ALTO, Calif. – MinIO Inc., creators of the MinIO multi-cloud object storage suite, today announced that two new advisors have joined the team, both of whom are also investors in MinIO, as well as additions to its go-to-market team.

Sanjay Poonen, a technology executive with more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise software companies, such as VMWare, SAP and Informatica, has joined the company as an advisor. This announcement follows on the heels of MinIO's Series B funding announcement last month, in which Poonen was an investor.

Sanjay Poonen will provide counsel on growth and go-to-market (GTM) strategy as MinIO continues its work to deliver the world's best multi-cloud data storage software across any cloud, be it public, private, colocation or at the edge.

Tony Werner, a Senior Advisor to Comcast and former President, Technology, Product, Xperience of Comcast Cable, also joined MinIO as an advisor and investor. Werner's technology leadership at Comcast redefined the pace of innovation in the cable industry resulting in a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in honor of his distinguished career as a technologist, innovator and leader.

Prior to Comcast, Werner served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, Inc., where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice and data services. He has more than 40 years of engineering and technical management experience, having also held senior management positions with Qwest Communications, Aurora Networks, TeleCommunications Inc. (TCI)/AT&T Broadband, Rogers Communications, Inc. and RCA Cablevision Systems.

Complementing these advisors are several key go-to-market appointments and promotions - further strengthening MinIO's commercial engine. Effective immediately, MinIO has promoted Kris Inapurapu to Chief Business Officer. This role encompasses all things commercial, from customer engagement, renewal and growth as well as strategic partnerships. Kris previously served as the Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at MinIO. Prior to that role, Kris was in senior business development roles at KX Systems, ARM and OpenText. He also worked as an investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the technology practice.

MinIO has also added three new senior technologists to the team to support the company's growing commercial traction.

Prior to joining MinIO, Moiz Kohari was previously Senior Vice President and Global Chief Technology Architect at State Street where he focused on transforming the bank's enterprise architecture. Kohari also served as EVP/Head of Global Technology Innovation for the London Stock Exchange Group. Earlier in his career, Moiz was the CTO of Novell. Most recently, he was the co-Founder and CEO of Manetu.

Satish Ramakrishnan comes to MinIO from Ahana where he was the Vice President of Engineering. Previously, Ramakrishnan was the Executive Vice President of Engineering at Reltio, running engineering and technical operations. Prior to Reltio, Ramakrishnan was the Vice President of Technology Outreach at CableLabs and the Chief Innovation Officer for the Upramp Initiative. He has also held vice president positions at startups like RiseSmart, PointCast, CoreObjects, Kaybus, and large enterprises like BEA and Comcast, where he was Vice President of Technology Development. During his tenure at Comcast, Ramakrishnan founded the Silicon Valley Innovation Lab.

Brian Costa comes to MinIO from Fidelity Investments where he was the Vice President of Solutions Architecture. In that role, Costa consulted with the business units to define artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and A/B hypothesis testing solutions with the goal of driving engagement and increasing revenue. Previously, Costa held ML and AI roles at Manetu, State Street and Progress. Costa was also a founder at several startups, including Power Control Solutions and BuySideFX.

Read the full announcement here.

MinIO

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE